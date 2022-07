Effective: 2022-07-17 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Yalobusha HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Heat indices will prevail below 105 degrees for the remainder of tonight.

