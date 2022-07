Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 international tour will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on February 10. The tour, which will feature 31 performances across the United States over the course of two months, will kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. In addition to Dallas, Springsteen will also play in Houston on February 14 and Austin on February 16, according to a July 12 announcement.

