Raleigh, NC

Raleigh police to address rise in violent crime, drug trafficking

WRAL
 4 days ago

www.wral.com

FOX8 News

Protesters gather over police killing of NC woman

CHICAGO — A group gathered on the Chicago’s South Side Saturday to protest the recent police killing of two Black women. Local leaders with Black Lives Matter Chicago, SOUL and the Chicago Torture Justice Center organized the rally in Woodlawn in response to 22-year-old Jada Johnson being shot and killed by police in Fayetteville, NC […]
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Guns, drugs, cash: What Fayetteville PD seized in the last 90 days

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the past 90 days, Fayetteville police have confiscated more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, at least 20 guns and more than $80,000 in cash. The police department said the confiscations and related arrests are due to tips that have come through CrimeStoppers along with the work of their officers.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Crime & Safety
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
DURHAM, NC
#Violent Crime#Gun Violence#Drug Trafficking#Raleigh Police
cbs17

NC man arrested in Chapel Hill shooting, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Chapel Hill that took place Monday night. Around 9:10 Monday night, officers responded to the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road and found Elyjah Smith, 25, with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Police said...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

4 arrested after Fayetteville home fentanyl bust

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Thursday after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant. On Thursday, the search warrant executed at a home in Fayetteville off of Camden Road revealed and recovered 7.9 grams of fentanyl, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged with assaulting officer at North Carolina jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday. Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount man charged with selling guns that were stolen, missing serial numbers, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man who police say illegally sold eight guns — including some that were stolen — was arrested on firearms charges, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Joseph Santos, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing firearms without a federal license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Orange Co. deputies warn community of phone scams

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins set to retire

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins told WRAL News she is planning to retire after over 30 years in law enforcement. Hawkins said she plans to retire Jan. 17, 2023, but has not said what she plans to do next. Hawkins has served as Fayetteville’s chief since...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Suspect in 3 ‘brutal rapes’ arrested; held on $8M bond: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested. Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 brothers arrested in connection to Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Three brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people, according to police. Police said they received reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road. Officers said before they arrived, everyone had left the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

