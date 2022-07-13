Raleigh police to address rise in violent crime, drug trafficking

CHICAGO — A group gathered on the Chicago’s South Side Saturday to protest the recent police killing of two Black women. Local leaders with Black Lives Matter Chicago, SOUL and the Chicago Torture Justice Center organized the rally in Woodlawn in response to 22-year-old Jada Johnson being shot and killed by police in Fayetteville, NC […]
Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shootout on a freeway that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers say they arrived on scene to find a bullet-riddled car on NC 147 in the northbound lanes near the Ellis Road exit.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the past 90 days, Fayetteville police have confiscated more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, at least 20 guns and more than $80,000 in cash. The police department said the confiscations and related arrests are due to tips that have come through CrimeStoppers along with the work of their officers.
Police say a family feud is fueling Rocky Mount's recent rise in gun violence. A group of men are turning to guns to handle an...
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Chapel Hill that took place Monday night. Around 9:10 Monday night, officers responded to the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road and found Elyjah Smith, 25, with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Police said...
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County district attorney announced Friday no charges will be filed in the inmate death of Eric Cruz while he was behind bars in January 2021. On Jan 19, 2021, at 9:47 p.m., inmate Eric Cruz was found unresponsive in his jail cell by...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Thursday after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant. On Thursday, the search warrant executed at a home in Fayetteville off of Camden Road revealed and recovered 7.9 grams of fentanyl, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte man was arrested in Raleigh on charges he shot and seriously injured a man in Chapel Hill. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Ashley Forest Road. Investigators said Kemonnie Drequan Eason, 27, shot Elyjah Smith, 25. Smith's...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the suspect in a double shooting at a Durham Waffle House earlier this week. Police said Antonio Smith, 48, has been charged in connection to the shooting on July 13 in the Waffle House in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road. A...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday. Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man who police say illegally sold eight guns — including some that were stolen — was arrested on firearms charges, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Joseph Santos, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing firearms without a federal license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins told WRAL News she is planning to retire after over 30 years in law enforcement. Hawkins said she plans to retire Jan. 17, 2023, but has not said what she plans to do next. Hawkins has served as Fayetteville’s chief since...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested. Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
A 23-year-old man found unresponsive in a Johnston County jail cell last year died of natural causes, according to a report by the county’s district attorney. The report, released Friday morning, said Eric Cruz died from hyper-intensive cardiovascular disease. Cruz was found around 9:47 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021 by...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Three brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people, according to police. Police said they received reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road. Officers said before they arrived, everyone had left the...
