Raleigh police to address rise in violent crime, drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man who police say illegally sold eight guns — including some that were stolen — was arrested on firearms charges, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Joseph Santos, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing firearms without a federal license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO