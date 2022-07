We may be seeing sunshine this morning, but cloud cover and rain chances return to the area this afternoon. There is a storm complex northwest of central Indiana this Friday morning. The wave of rain is tracking southeast and headed our direction. However, there is still dry air in place and the widespread shower activity is expected to break apart as it crosses into Indiana. Spotty showers are possible along with a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies will become mostly cloudy in between the widely scattered showers. Highs will reach into the mid-80s.

CENTRAL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO