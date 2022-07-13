ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella

By Amber Trent
 4 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration shared the recall announcement Tuesday. (FDA)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple dog treats have been recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Stormberg Foods said the company is recalling multiple sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products.

Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services informed the company on July 6 that a sample had tested positive for salmonella, according to a recall announcement.

The recalled items and their identifying information are listed below.

ProductSizeUPCBatch No.Exp Dates

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips1 oz8 50025 54628 7All batch numbers06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips4 oz8 50025 54611 9All batch numbers06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips10 oz8 50025 54610 2All batch numbers06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips4 oz8 50025 54682 9All batch numbers06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps4 oz8 60001 92832 7All batch numbers06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps8 oz8 60001 92833 4All batch numbers06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Image from the FDA

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea (possibly bloody), fever and vomiting. Other symptoms include decreased appetite and abdominal pain. In humans, symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (again, possibly bloody), abdominal cramping and fever.

“Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms,” the FDA said of human symptoms.

The affected treats were distributed between June 8 and June 22 and were shipped “nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.”

Stormberg Foods and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said they are investigating what caused the issue.

No illnesses have yet been reported, officials said.

Officials advised that anyone who may have purchased any of the affected products or has pets who have become ill should immediately notify the company at stormbergship@gmail.com for return or “proper disposal information.”

For more information, consumers can contact the Stormberg customer service department at 919-947-6011, Monday through Saturday, between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Pet Owner#Raleigh#Stormberg Foods
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

(AP) – Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to […]
MONTANA STATE
June home sales average increase $45,000 in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for June. Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to June 2021.The median sale price for homes was $350,000, which is about 13% higher than last year of $305,000.
HAMPDEN, MA
Manchin’s decision provokes fury over potential for warmer world

Sen. Joe Manchin said he's not interested in immediately moving forward with a deal that includes investments that would dramatically reduce U.S. contribution to climate change. His decision sparked anger from climatologists who fear the absence of such a deal will bring about more heatwaves, floods, droughts and intense storms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
