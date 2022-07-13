ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

Mackinac Island named best in continental U.S.

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago
Horses pull a passenger wagon through the streets of Mackinac Island. (Caitriana Nicholson/Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mackinac Island has been named the best island in the continental U.S. by a major travel magazine.

Travel + Leisure released its 2022 World’s Best Awards on Tuesday and the famous Michigan island found itself at the top of the list of Best Islands in the Continental U.S. It beat out islands in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as Massachusetts’ famed Nantucket, which came in third.

Mackinac was chosen for its “family-friendly downtown” and the state park, which makes up 80% of the island. The magazine cites its rich history, golf courses and the Grand Hotel as reasons for its “award-winning reputation.” The Grand Hotel finds itself as No. 6 on this year’s list of Best Hotels in the Midwest.

The island’s award comes from a survey done on nine million readers of Travel + Leisure, which boasts that it is the largest travel media brand in the United States. Other 2022 World’s Best awards include best hotel, cities, cruise ships and more.

