Livestock animals, including camel, seen walking on Fort Worth highway Tuesday night

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PosSy_0geHv2Nk00
Several Facebook posts said that loose camels, steers and cows were seen walking on northbound Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth late Tuesday night. Screenshot from Facebook

Several Facebook posts said that loose camels, steers and cows were seen walking on northbound Chisholm Trail Parkway late Tuesday night.

Fort Worth police said they responded to the scene near Overton Ridge and Oakmont Boulevards after a report of loose livestock on the road.

One Facebook user said she drove past the animals around 10:15 p.m., as another, who posted a photo of a camel on the highway, said that officers were still at the scene around midnight.

“It was not clear where the [animals] were from. Officers made the scene and were able to corral several of them with the help of Troopers,” a spokesperson from the police department told the Star-Telegram. “We believe one was struck by a vehicle.”

Michael Beard, a photojournalist, was at the scene during the incident. In a Facebook post, he said a camel, bull and “zeedonk” — a cross between a zebra and a donkey — were on the toll road that connects downtown Fort Worth to Cleburne.

“One caller stated that they had hit one of the animals and had gone off into the ditch. No injuries reported there,” Beard wrote on Facebook. “Sadly a Texas State Trooper had to put down the injured cow, the camel was killed when it was hit. The zeedonk was taken into possession by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office and is expected to be ok.”

Beard reported that state troopers had identified the vehicle the animals were traveling on and were searching for the driver.

