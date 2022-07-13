Cordon in place in Shrewsbury after possible explosive found

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital three days after being injured in a hit-and-run, police said. Dad-of-one Andrew Flamson was walking with a friend and a dog on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, police said. The 40-year-old suffered head injuries...
A police officer has been seriously injured in a incident involving a large group of people in Glasgow. The female officer was taken to hospital after police attended reports of a "disturbance" at Glenkirk Drive, Drumchapel, at 23:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland said the group turned on the attending officers,...
Two people have been arrested after a woman died following a suspected stabbing at a home. Kent Police was called at about 03:10 BST to reports a woman had been assaulted at a property on Elfrida Close, Margate. A woman in her 30s was found with injuries "consistent with stab...
Five men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed. The body of Bereket Selomun was discovered at about 07:30 BST on 7 July, in woodland off Brittain Way, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire Police said. Another man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Police are trying to stop hundreds of people partying on a beach and leaving it "looking like a festival site". Devon and Cornwall Police has issued a 48-hour dispersal order, clearing groups from Polzeath beach in Cornwall. Beach ranger Andy Stewart said "we have found up to 400 or 500...
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
A nine-year-old girl was pinned to a fence and had her arm broken in two places by a boy using "an unknown object", police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the girl was attacked on the football pitches near Caunce Road in Scholes, Wigan, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
For 40 years, the disappearance of Brenda Venables had been a mystery in the rural Worcestershire village where she had lived. Finally, her family have some answers after her husband - who was living a double life with his mistress - was found guilty of her murder. Brenda Bolton was...
A man launched a "sickening" attack on another man - leaving him unable to recognise himself - after twice paying for drugs then leaving empty-handed. Nottinghamshire Police said Luke Lawton had met the man in a bid to get cocaine but was unsuccessful despite handing cash over to two different people.
A 43-year-old woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in South Yorkshire. The woman was injured by the animal at a property on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics, police said. South Yorkshire...
The family of a 24-year-old woman who died while paddleboarding off the north Wales coast have paid tribute to her. North Wales Police confirmed Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, died after a group of three people got into difficulty in the River Conwy estuary. Emergency services were called to the...
The common-law partner of the gunman behind Canada's worst mass shooting has said she feared for her life. Lisa Banfield, 53, testified before a joint federal and provincial inquiry looking into the April 2020 shooting. The inquiry was launched a few months after the shooting amid fierce criticism of the...
A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
Two men have been jailed for murdering their friend whose body was found chopped up in four suitcases. The remains of Ashley Walsh's body were found in bushes in Manchester, more than a week after he was last seen. Aaron Evitt, 34, and Gerard McGlacken, 45, had been drinking and...
A mother who murdered her two-year-old son the day she was due at an access hearing has been jailed for life. Daniel Hodgson Green was found suffocated next to his mother at home in Guisborough, Teesside, in February. Teesside Crown Court heard Carol Hodgson, 40, who admitted murder, tried to...
A surgeon's wife and son have described finding him injured after a court heard he was stabbed in the family home. A Nottingham Crown Court trial has heard Jonathan Peter Brooks stabbed Graeme Perks after abandoning a bid to set the house on fire. Mr Perks's son Henry said his...
A two-year-old girl is on a life support system after being submerged in a fountain in a park. Grace's mother Hannah Lear, from Torfaen, said her daughter was in a "stable" condition at a specialist unit in Leicester. "She's a very poorly little girl," she added. "Her doctors have told...
Teenager Gaia Pope's mental health and a lack of medical after-care probably caused or contributed to her death, an inquest jury has concluded. Miss Pope, 19, was found dead 11 days after going missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017. Her body was found in undergrowth near clifftops. A post-mortem examination...
An appeal has been launched after fire crews were attacked with golf balls while tackling a deliberate fire at a nature reserve. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Oak Tree Nature Reserve, in Mansfield, on Friday evening. It said crews spent over three hours tackling the large grass...
