Joan Gassaway, 66, of Edmonton passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, July 16, 2022. Joan was born October 3, 1955 to the late John I. and Lougene Pedigo DeVore. Joan was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. Joan wore many hats in this life. She was a 30 plus year of Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems in Edmonton. A homemaker and farmer. Joan loved the farm and cattle. She was a bee keeper and avid runner. She enjoyed running the triathlon. A highlight for Joan in her high school years was getting to be the Hornet Mascot. She and her husband Eddie Gassaway where married April 20, 1984 and together they loved to travel. Joan will always be remembered for her huge smile and warm personality.

EDMONTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO