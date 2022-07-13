ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Human remains found in BBQ grill at Houston home, police say

By Chad Washington, Nexstar Media Wire
HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Police in Texas are investigating a grisly scene in Houston after human remains were found in a barbecue on Tuesday.

Houston police were called to a residence in southeastern part of the city after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found the remains in a brick backyard grill. The repairman then left the home.

Police told reporters they then got a search warrant to investigate further.

Investigators found a full human skeleton in the grill, which they believe to have been there for some time. The age or sex of the victim was not immediately apparent, but police said the believe the remains were that of an adult.

Police are now waiting for the medical examiner to take the remains for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No charges have been filed in the case.

