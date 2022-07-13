ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland. A cause and manner and death has not been determined.

The week-long search for the missing family came to a tragic end when the body of Kyle Moorman was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Location of pond where bodies were found

A little more than five hours later around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, a car matching the description of the black Saab Moorman was last seen in was pulled from the pond by Indianapolis Fire Department divers. The three children were found deceased inside.

Loved ones say Moorman took his children fishing at the pond near Bluff and Troy on the evening of July 6. His cell phone was last active there at 12:48 p.m. on July 7.

Moorman’s family had been searching the pond area for several days before the terrible discovery was made. Many were upset investigators had not concentrated their search efforts on the area earlier. Family told us a bottle belonging to 1-year-old Kyran was found along the edge of the pond before the bodies were recovered.

From left: Kyle Moorman, 27; Kyle Moorman II, 5; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyran Holland, 1.

“We’ve been out here alone,” said Mariah Moorman, Kyle Moorman’s sister on Monday evening.

“Nobody (will) help us,” said Gloria Hamblen, Kyle Moorman’s aunt.

On Tuesday, FOX59 crews witnessed verbal confrontations between family and police.

“These are answers we might not ever have the answers to, but I guarantee you the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and our community,” Chris Bailey, IMPD assistant chief said at the scene.

A family member of Moorman announced a $10,000 reward for information on him or his children’s whereabouts on Monday.

Police continue to investigate how the car ended up in the water.

WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after she was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in Anderson, the Anderson Police Department announced. At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 53rd and S. Scatterfield...
