Remember the nightmare that was the red light camera program in New Jersey?. Getting a ticket for a moving violation by machine weeks after the incident has always been unfair and unreliable. Unfair because you have no opportunity to explain your actions to a police officer nor do you have the opportunity to even clearly remember your actions when it’s so many weeks removed from the incident. Unreliable because we all found out how many lights were not even timed properly as far as the yellow cycle went.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO