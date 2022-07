To begin the 2022-2023 school year, the Lynbrook Public School Board of Education held its annual reorganization meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Tara Aragona, William Belmont, and Andrew Lewner were each sworn in to the board. Belmont and Lewner were sworn in for three-year terms. Aragona appointed to the seat of former board member David Yaker, was sworn in for one year. Mr. Belmont, Ellen Marcus, and Lesli Deninno were unanimously elected as president, vice president, and secretary, respectively. Each took the oath of office before the community which was followed by Superintendent Melissa Burak and District Clerk Theresa Moran being sworn into their positions.

