Overnight construction work detours all lanes of southbound I-5 in Tacoma
The Suburban Times
4 days ago
TACOMA – Late night and early morning drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will need to plan additional time. On Friday night, July 15, all southbound I-5 traffic will detour off the interstate as crews...
SEATTLE — Northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle just north of State Route 520 was closed after a cement truck rolled over and spilled a portion of its load, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at 8:19 a.m. Friday near the East Roanoke Street overpass and caused...
TACOMA, Wash. - Two suspects were arrested for trying to break into an abandoned car on I-5 in Tacoma, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says the two were attempting to break into the car, which was parked on northbound I-5 near S 72nd St. Before 8:30 a.m., a trooper passing by pulled over and arrested the two.
It’s time to revisit one of our favorite topics: the HOV lane and left-lane camping. Our good friend and KIRO Newsradio fill-in host Travis Mayfield posted this last week on Twitter. He recounted a recent trip where he was driving in the HOV lane from Tacoma to Seattle. Travis...
One person died and four were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday night on U.S. Highway 101 near State Route 102. The Washington State Patrol says a southbound SUV crossed the center line of U.S. 101 just north of SR-102 and struck a northbound car head-on about 7:30 PM. The driver of the SUV fled the scene when law enforcement arrived but was later apprehended.
LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
Submitted by Laban Giteau. Something good is happening at 8803 Veterans Drive, Lakewood. The old and disheveled house is undergoing a timely transformation that coincides with three related developments. It is being remodeled to be in line with the recently expanded and renovated Lake City Community Church sanctuary along the...
KENT and Auburn, Wash. — Crews are cleaning up a string of homeless encampments along a section of Green River Road between Auburn and Kent on Wednesday. The cleanup effort is spearheaded by King County’s Road Services Division in collaboration with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. The...
City of Puyallup social media post. Turning south onto Meridian from River Road, you may have noticed something missing for the past few years. Residents probably remember banners being displayed across Meridian. The City is installing the new banner system, slated for July. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
If you live in the Seattle area, you might want to hang onto your COVID mask — King County could be seeing another mask mandate in the near future. King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a briefing Thursday that the numbers are alarming — especially considering the rapid spread of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, and their ability to evade immunity from vaccines and prior infection.
Dash Air Shuttle will start Service between Port Angeles, Wash, and Seattle on August 11, 2022. The company will offer up to four roundtrips at the inaugural and plan to expand to up to six daily roundtrips by summer 2023. Service Details. The new service will arrive at Seattle’s primary...
The list of diseases attacking trees in the Pacific Northwest grows every year. A pathogen new to Pierce County brings an added concern: It can injure people. A research project using citizen scientists starts this summer to track the spread of Sooty Bark Disease in Tacoma. The disease is caused...
Pepsi machines can now be added to the list of things to avoid on the interstate. One was found this week on Interstate 5 in the Lakewood area south of Tacoma, Washington, and authorities have no idea where it came from — or where it went. “Our crews find...
On Wednesday afternoon, a 53-year-old man, from Roy, lost his life while a 78-year-old man, from Eatonville, suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Spanaway. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at approximately 12:22 p.m. on State Route 7 at 224th Street East. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 78-year-old man driving a Jeep Cherokee was turning left onto the highway to head north. As he turned, the man driving the Ford was going south on state Route 7, and the Ford crashed into the Jeep.
RENTON, Wash. - The body of a 72-year-old man who went missing after swimming in Lake Sammamish was recovered Thursday evening. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), the man was reported missing earlier that day near the corner of E Lake Sammamish Parkway NE and 29th St. Rescue divers...
Lake Forest Park Real Estate at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. Description: The real estate listing at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 with the MLS# 1967808 has been on the Lake Forest Park market for 1 days. This property located in the Lake Forest Park subdivision is currently listed for $460,000.
A regional restaurant chain known for localized experiences and pub fare in Oregon and Washington state is hiring for over two dozen positions from Seattle to Tacoma, Olympia and Centralia. As of Thursday, McMenamins had 32 open jobs advertised on its jobs portal section of its website for positions such...
A two-vehicle crash on State Route 3 north of Bayshore injured one Wednesday morning. The Washington State Patrol says a Honda SUV, attempting to a left turn from Mason Lake Road to northbound SR-3, “failed to yield right of way” and struck a northbound car about 7:15 AM.
On Tuesday, one person was taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in Sumner. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place at about 9:24 a.m. on southbound State Route 167, just south of State Route 410 near Puyallup. The early reports showed that a semi-truck flipped over for reasons that are yet to be known.
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, America’s favorite car shows, is returning to Puyallup for one of the biggest shows this season, the 34th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals. The Goodguys shows are for all Hot Rod and Classic Car fans alike. Whether this is your first show or...
WA county considers mandates, urges masking, boosters. COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. KUOW reports cases are higher than the peak of last year's delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. And those case numbers are an undercount because many people are using rapid at-home tests, which are rarely included in official numbers. Duchin said Thursday that hospitalizations in King County have increased three-fold since April. As a result Duchin says there are active discussions about if, and when, additional mandates may be needed. He encouraged everyone, now, to voluntarily get vaccinations and boosters, improve indoor air quality and wear high quality masks.
