Overnight construction work detours all lanes of southbound I-5 in Tacoma

If you live in the Seattle area, you might want to hang onto your COVID mask — King County could be seeing another mask mandate in the near future. King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a briefing Thursday that the numbers are alarming — especially considering the rapid spread of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, and their ability to evade immunity from vaccines and prior infection.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO