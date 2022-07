One of the new available options offered on the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is Enclosed Shipping, which ensures the vehicle is transported to the dealership in an enclosed trailer, shielding it from the elements. Rather expectedly, this option will only be available to buyers in the 48 contiguous states, with complex logistics and high costs likely preventing enclosed shipping to either Alaska or Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO