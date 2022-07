ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The number of people who died of drug overdoses in Minnesota climbed by more than 20% last year. State Department of Health records show at least 1,286 people in Minnesota died of overdoses in 2021. And, most of the deaths were caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which saw a 32% increase in fatal overdoses compared to 2020.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO