Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey React to Engagement Question and More

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s highly anticipated season of “The Bachelorette” is underway, and the women chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush after the premiere.

Billy asked the ladies, who became BFFs on the last season of “The Bachelor” with Clayton, if they ever fight over anybody.

Rachel insisted, “We never fought. People don’t want to hear that, but we didn’t.

Gabby added, “I think, like, everyone is obviously afraid we're going to be pitted against each other, which I understand why, but it's truly a choice whether to truly compete with each other or support each other through it, and we definitely chose the latter.”

Jesse Palmer is hosting this season and Recchia revealed, “We definitely gave him a lot of trouble. I think he learned so much with us. He's never had Bachelorettes before, let alone… two that are crying all the time.”

Windey continued, “He is just so supportive, along for the ride,” adding, “He did great. I think there was a special relationship because he watched us grow so much on Clayton's season. And then he watched us grow even more so he could support us in a way I think that a different host maybe couldn't because he knows so much about us.”

The ladies are happy to have each other on the journey. Rachel said, “It helped so much, in every facet… We could go and talk to each other and breakdown, ‘OMG this just happened to me!’… It was so helpful just having someone else who knows exactly what you are going through at that time and live that crazy experience with you.”

Do they think the “Bachelor” franchise can have two leading men? Rachel said, “It can definitely work. The two guys would have to be as close and as open as Gabby and I.”

Gabby interjected, “If you want it to be easy and successful as a friendship. If you didn’t put the other person first, it would take a completely different path.”

Billy wanted to know, “Are you both happily engaged at this moment, even though obviously you're not wearing the ring?” Rachel played coy saying, “We are both happy.”

Billy added, “You found each other, didn’t you?”

Rachel said, “This is the real love story… We’re done.”

Gabby teased, “Yeah, plot twist — we chose each other.”

Billy asking about the fantasy suites, joking, “Let's get ahead of ourselves. Were the fantasy suites together?”

Gabby responded, “Oh, my God!”

Billy went on, “Could you lean out the window and be like, ‘Help!’?”

Rachel joked, “Yeah, I knock on the door, ‘Gabby are you in there? Want to come hang out?’”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.