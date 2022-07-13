ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Faith into Action Summer Block Parties

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile students and staff will be serving you, your family...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

Arts and Parks 5K held in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a great time for a 5K in Dauphin County on Saturday Morning. The 9th annual Arts and Parks 5K kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Friendship Branch of the YMCA. The event was sponsored by the Lower Paxton Township Parks...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Celebrate 3rd in the Burg tonight (Friday) with some of TheBurg staff at Sip@SoMa! Before you head out to enjoy a night around the city, catch up on this week’s news from around the Harrisburg area, below. Bob’s Art Blog highlighted two artists who share a passion for sustainability....
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Family raising money for man killed in Harrisburg shooting Friday night

The victim of Friday night’s shooting in Harrisburg was killed almost exactly 15 years to the day after his father was murdered in the same area, according to his family. Although police have not formally named him, family members of Jonas Strunk have identified him as the victim and have started a fundraiser for his funeral expenses and to support his three children.
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

75th annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention in full swing

SHADE GAP, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 75th Annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off earlier this week, but there is still plenty of time to get in on the fun. This year’s event will be hosted by the Shade Gap Fire Company and the Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS at the fire department building. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Mentors Needed To Guide Pennsylvania's At-Risk Youth

Photo provided by Keystone State ChallaNGe Academy. In an effort to fortify the futures of Pennsylvania's youth, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, in tandem with the National Guard, has started the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy. A free resource for at-risk students falling behind or losing interest in school. The program aims to have these students complete their education and thrive in the world after that.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Community Progress Council

York County’s Community Progress Council works with low- and moderate-income people to empower them. The goal is to achieve self-sufficiency and live independent of public supports. A way to reach families? – through the children. Join the outreach by becoming a teacher or staff member of the Progress Council. Learn more about what’s required, the benefits, and the difference you’ll make.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: United Way of Carlisle

(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making donations fo back to school supplies. The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is sponsoring the “Fill The Bus” campaign at the Walmart store in Carlisle. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Banned book controversy across the Susquehanna Valley

LITITZ, Pa. — A debate over content and a push to ban some books in schools across the nation and the Susquehanna Valley. On Friday, Millersville University is hosting a virtual discussion on book bans. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins was at Aaron's Books in Lititz, Lancaster County and spoke...
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

County fairs in central Pa. in 2022: Where and when to go

We might only be midway through the month of July but Pennsylvania fair season is nearly upon us once more. It’s true. The York State Fair is only a little more than a week away, and in its wake come a plethora of county and local fairs with enough livestock, fried food and midway rides to make your head spin (in some cases literally).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Polyclinic Medical Center in Harrisburg to be sold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate hospital complex could soon have a new owner, as well as a whole new use. The owners of Polyclinic Hospital, located in Penn Center in Harrisburg, confirmed to abc27 that they are looking to sell it. Biz News Pa. was the first to report this.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Early childhood resource center announced in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A local organization plans to build a new resource center to help more than a hundred kids in Dauphin County who are in need. The Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning announced plans to build a new early childhood resource center in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County that will support kids under 5 who come from at-risk backgrounds.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

HREG, PennDOT Break Ground on Multimodal Transportation Project

High Real Estate Group LLC, Pa. Dept. of Transportation, Lancaster Co. and East Lampeter Township officials broke ground on the Walnut Street Extension project linking U.S. Route 30 to Greenfield Lancaster. Left to Right: John Trescot and Ray D'Agostino, Lanc. Co. Commissioners; Brett Ennis and Ryan Emerson, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development; Jason Stouffer, Kinsley Construction; Mark Fitzgerald, Pres. & COO, High Real Estate Group; Tony Seitz, VP of Development, High Associates, Ltd.: Mike Keiser, Acting Dep. Sec. Highway Administration, PennDOT; John Blowers, Chair, East Lampeter Twp. Board of Supervisors (Submitted Image)
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania could be free of Avian Flu soon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania could be declared free of a highly contagious strain of flu soon. As of Friday, July 15, the last control area in Lancaster County has been lifted. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Show begins today

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Show takes place this weekend in York County. The show features saw milling, wood splitting, antique tractors, gas engines and more. Visitors can get a close look at what farm work looked like more than 70 years...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

'Kitten Palooza' adoption event today in Dover

DOVER, Pa. — If you've been wanting a new feline friend, Saturday is your chance. Adoptable kittens and cats will be available at Brookside Park in Dover. The 'Kitten Palooza' adoption event will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., rain or shine. Attendees can view adoptable cats...
DOVER, PA

