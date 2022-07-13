ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD

Man sentenced for distributing meth on Pine Ridge Reservation

By Kullyn Meffert
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. Court...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton pair charged for meth, pipe

ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
ASHTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

A look at wrong-way pursuit driver’s criminal history

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It started with a tip that a large shipment of meth was on its way from Minnesota to South Dakota. It ended with a highspeed chase, gunshots and two arrests. Court documents says 40-year old James Lanpher and 45-year-old Bonner Juel were in the...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

UPDATE: Two suspects in Madison chase/shots-fired incident in jail

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local and state law enforcement are investigating a high-speed vehicle pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the city of Madison Thursday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that there were reports of shots fired from the suspects’ vehicle...
MADISON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Pine Ridge, SD
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
Crime & Safety
pureoldies1035.com

Two men involved in Thursday pursuit where shots were fired have been identified

Court documents filed in Lake County identify the two men arrested Thursday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit which ended in Madison. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg are being held in the Lake County Jail on 50-thousand dollars cash bond after their arrests Thursday.
MADISON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com

Body found in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — The body of 38-year-old Hank Thomas Knoll was found in Snow Hill Township Wednesday near the intersection of Highway KK and Ridge Road. The cause of death is not known. The Lincoln County Sheriff's office and Coroner's office are investigating. Anyone with information about the death...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
siouxcountyradio.com

Ireton Woman Arrested Following Report of Car in Ditch

An Ireton woman was arrested after authorities responded to a report of a car in a ditch west of Ireton Thursday morning. 31-year-old Kate Holtrop of Ireton, was driving south on Dove Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch. She got back onto Dove Avenue, lost control of the vehicle again and entered the east ditch, where the vehicle became stuck. Responding deputies suspected Holtrop was under the influence of alcohol; they also discovered a loaded shotgun in the vehicle.
IRETON, IA
Mix 97-3

8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Lake County

A Wakonda man has been arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle reports in Madison on Tuesday. The Madison Police Department responded to the two reports during the day on Tuesday. After arriving at the report of the second stolen vehicle, Madison Police Officers located the first one that was reported stolen abandoned nearby. The second report was for a pickup and trailer. On Tuesday evening, law enforcement received a report of a male trying to retrieve a vehicle from a tow yard in Chester. Officers confirmed that the person, later identified as Christopher Barta of Wakonda, had arrived in Chester in the stolen pickup from the second report. Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department officers responded and took Barta into custody. Through the investigation, the missing trailer was also located in the Chester area. Barta was charged with three counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for hitting wife

ORANGE CITY—A 72-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Mark Edmund Plendl stemmed from him calling to report he had assaulted his wife at their residence...
KELOLAND TV

Man charged with assault and intent to commit murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child. A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges. The crime...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Archer woman arrested for meth and more

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Archer woman was arrested about 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and speeding. The arrest of Kendra Sue Goeden stemmed from the stop of...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for burglary, meth

SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY, IA
kelo.com

Eyewitness to Madison chase/shooting tells harrowing tale

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — For Jennifer Thompson of Colman and her high school-aged son Isaak, it started out as just another short trip on a summer day. Then it wasn’t. Jennifer texted KELO.com News and told her harrowing tale of dodging cars and bullets this afternoon before the chase and shots fired incident ended up in Madison.
MADISON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy