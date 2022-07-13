ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canastota, NY

American Cancer Society ‘Help Lick Cancer’ on National Ice Cream Day

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The American Cancer Society is celebrating National Ice Cream Day and helping to raise funds to fight cancer on July 17 th with ‘Help Lick Cancer’ day.

‘Bark in the Park’ at Murnane Field on July 17

Customers can enjoy summer and their favorite ice cream, sundaes, cones, and shakes while local ice cream shops around Central New York and the Mohawk Valley donate 10% of their sales to the American Cancer Society and the fight against cancer.

Local participating ice cream shops:

The promotion runs during normal business hours, rain, or shine.

For cancer information or support 24/7, call the American Cancer Society at 1.800.227.2345 or log on to cancer.org.

#Cancer#Central New York#Charity#National Ice Cream Day
