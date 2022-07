BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rain chances will be limited in central Alabama allowing the heat to build through the weekend. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Drier air will continue to filter into the state today allowing more sunshine and hotter temperatures. The humidity has dropped which is great news, but high temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Most areas will stay dry for Friday with only isolated showers or storms developing during the peak heating of the day.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO