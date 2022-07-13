ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Route 219 crash sends one to hospital in Clearfield County

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Highway) Wednesday morning.

According to the Grampian Penn, Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, a tractor-trailer rolled over which caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Route 219 has now reopened.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Police are reportedly looking for witnesses to learn what caused the crash.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. which closed part of Route 219, between Tate Road and Lumber City Highway, according to 511 Pa.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

