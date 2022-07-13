ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ernst Hails Prospective NATO Members Finland And Sweden

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3jOl_0geHmUW800

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst says she enthusiastically supports expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Republican from Iowa calls the pending additions of Finland and Sweden “a great success.” Ernst says protecting American security and prosperity demands partners like Finland and Sweden who can meet NATO’s military obligations. In 2006, NATO member states agreed to annually spend two percent of their Gross Domestic Product on defense, but some longstanding members are not meeting that obligation. Ernst says she’s “confident that Finland and Sweden are ready to stand up and help shoulder the resource burden of NATO’s military obligations in Europe,” particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy