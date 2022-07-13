Ernst Hails Prospective NATO Members Finland And Sweden

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst says she enthusiastically supports expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Republican from Iowa calls the pending additions of Finland and Sweden “a great success.” Ernst says protecting American security and prosperity demands partners like Finland and Sweden who can meet NATO’s military obligations. In 2006, NATO member states agreed to annually spend two percent of their Gross Domestic Product on defense, but some longstanding members are not meeting that obligation. Ernst says she’s “confident that Finland and Sweden are ready to stand up and help shoulder the resource burden of NATO’s military obligations in Europe,” particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.