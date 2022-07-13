Governor, DPS Warn Of Fake Opioids Laced With Fentanyl
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is warning Iowans of a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby counties. During a news conference in Des Moines Tuesday, Reynolds said “Fentanyl is here, and the threat is real — in our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune.” Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Bayens (Bains) says the volume of fentanyl seized by law enforcement throughout Iowa is shocking even to the most veteran narcotics agents, and that he’s “surprised our overdose deaths aren’t higher.” A majority of fentanyl pills seized were disguised as prescription drugs.
