Governor, DPS Warn Of Fake Opioids Laced With Fentanyl

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Community Building in Cumberland, Iowa with a luncheon immediately following the service. Pastor Mike Martin will officiate the service. Burial will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa, following the luncheon. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements. Open visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Building. The family will greet friends on Wednesday evening, July 20th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Building. Memorials may be made to the Ronald Benton Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

CUMBERLAND, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO