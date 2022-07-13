ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Governor, DPS Warn Of Fake Opioids Laced With Fentanyl

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is warning Iowans of a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby counties. During a news conference in Des Moines Tuesday, Reynolds said “Fentanyl is here, and the threat is real — in our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune.” Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Bayens (Bains) says the volume of fentanyl seized by law enforcement throughout Iowa is shocking even to the most veteran narcotics agents, and that he’s “surprised our overdose deaths aren’t higher.” A majority of fentanyl pills seized were disguised as prescription drugs.

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

Attorney General Calls For Red Flag Law, Governor Wants Overall Solution

Pipeline Company Says It Has Secured Agreements With Nearly 40% Of Landowners

DARE Officers Explore Vaping Among Youths at Annual Convention

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 15-21

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

One Person Hurt in Motorcycle Crash in Adair County

Iowa Job Search Website Outage Caused By Cyberattack

Federal fugitive arrested in Council Bluffs

Ronald Benton Obituary

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shyvonne Thomas

Cass County Community Foundation Fall Grant Program Now Open

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in southeast Iowa

Jefferson Man Sentenced to Jail for Eluding Law Enforcement

Grassley Says Supreme Court Justices Were Honest During Confirmation Hearings

