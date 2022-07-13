ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police officer accused of faking hit-and-run involving patrol car

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer from Arnold, Westmoreland County is accused of lying about a hit-and-run involving his patrol vehicle, and even putting a damaged piece of the vehicle...

Comments / 14

Nicole Marzole
4d ago

Seems to me that this would be "insurance fraud". He should be off the force and facing major criminal charges.

5
Proud American
4d ago

Pretty smart guy to do this at a gas station that everyone knows has cameras🤭😏🤦‍♀️

6
