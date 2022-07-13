ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPqE9_0geHlCuV00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the time Moorman’s phone was last active.

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children .

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified them as 27 year-old Kyle Moorman, 5 year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2 year-old Kyannah Holland and 1 year-old Kyran Holland.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The week-long search for the missing family ended when the body of Kyle Moorman was found in a pond at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

A little more than five hours later around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, a car matching the description of the black Saab that Moorman was last seen in was pulled from the pond by Indianapolis Fire Department divers. The bodies of the three children were found inside.

Loved ones say Moorman took his children fishing at the pond on the evening of July 6. His cell phone was last active there at 12:48 a.m. on July 7.

Indianapolis woman charged after babies transported in milk crate strapped to bike

Moorman’s family had been searching the pond area for several days before the bodies were discovered. Many said they were upset that investigators had not concentrated their search efforts on the area earlier.

The family told WXIN that a bottle belonging to 1 year-old Kyran was found along the edge of the pond before the bodies were recovered.

“We’ve been out here alone,” Mariah Moorman, Kyle Moorman’s sister, said Monday evening.

“Nobody (will) help us,” said Gloria Hamblen, Kyle Moorman’s aunt.

On Tuesday, WXIN crews witnessed verbal confrontations between family and police.

“These are answers we might not ever have the answers to, but I guarantee you the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and our community,” Chris Bailey, IMPD assistant chief said at the scene.

A Moorman family member on Monday announced a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Moorman or his children.

Police continue to investigate how the car ended up in the water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Person shot, killed Sunday on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the city’s southeast side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:35 p.m. Sunday to the 5200 block of Padre Lane on report of a person shot. There they found a person with apparent gunshot wounds. The area is near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — At approximately 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Kokomo Police responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street on a report of a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and then to the Indianapolis location.
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Muncie police investigating 3rd homicide in a week

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police is investigating the city’s third homicide in a week, all of which are believed to be connected. Police received information Thursday about a possible dead body in the area of 475 East and South Windsor Road. Officers arrived and found the body of...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kyannah Holland#Saab#Wxin
WIBC.com

Two People Found Dead In Hot Tub

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. IMPD was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road. Police say they found a...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WTHR

Woman shot while driving in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is recovering after being shot in Lafayette overnight. Police said the woman was driving in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. 52 and State Road 38, Friday around 2 a.m. when she was shot in the back. The woman told police...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD detail investigation into missing Indy dad, children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a timeline detailing their missing persons investigation into Kyle Moorman and his three young children after the bodies of Moorman and the kids were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side. After family and friends of Kyle Moorman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Henry County collision sends semi tumbling over interstate bridge

HENRY COUNTY, Indiana — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision sent a semi tractor-trailer over a bridge and down an embankment. The Henry County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 near Wilbur Wright Road, which is around the 131 mile marker.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after she was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in Anderson, the Anderson Police Department announced. At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 53rd and S. Scatterfield...
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy