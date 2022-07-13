ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

We’re No. 1: North Carolina ranks as the top state for business

By Steve Doyle
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDdEI_0geHkizq00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina came close to being No. 1 in college basketball last April, but today the state reached No. 1 in another key arena: for business.

After finishing second a year ago, North Carolina ranked No. 1 in America’s Top States for Business as evaluated by MSNBC based on a series of 88 metrics about economic competitiveness. (And, no, the UNC Tar Heels’ loss to Kansas in the final of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t one of them.)

MSNBC said the state is “turbocharged by a long track record of innovation” and noted how political leaders put aside their differences to make business expansion happen and said that’s what pushed the state to the top . Advancing the business environment has always been an espoused objective of the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and MSNBC explored its relationship with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyTKf_0geHkizq00
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

“North Carolina is the best place in America to do business and the main reason is our people,” Cooper said in a release. “This is a great honor, and we’re going to continue to work with our state legislature, businesses, education leaders and employees to build the talented workforce and resilient infrastructure needed to support the high-paying jobs of the next generation.”

MSNBC’s evaluation is based on a scoring system that weighs 88 metrics across 10 “categories of competitiveness.” Its methodology gives states a maximum of 2,500 points, and states are ranked on that points basis.

North Carolina was followed in the survey by Washington, Virginia, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Utah, Minnesota and Georgia.

Louisiana, Alaska and Mississippi rank as the bottom three states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003Jat_0geHkizq00
The top 10 states, as ranked by MSNBC (SCREENSHOT)

Category rankings

North Carolina ranked No. 1 nationally for its economy (Tennessee was second), and it ranked fifth for Technology and Innovation (behind only California). The Workforce also ranked 12th (Colorado was No. 1).

Those latter two categories, among seven top-line topics , which showed North Carolina to be no lower than 28th in any, are indicative of the results of the business climate, the report said.

MSNBC alluded to the recruiting of the Vinfast auto manufacturer in Chatham County and the expansion of Apple in the Research Triangle Park. But there also are the Toyota EV battery plant coming to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, Boom Supersonic coming to Greensboro and a chip manufacturer also announced the Chatham County .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lamnr_0geHkizq00
    Greensboro-Randolph Megasite (File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQJsS_0geHkizq00
    Boom Supersonic vision of production facility. (STEVEN DOYLE)

Those will offer about 25,000 new jobs that will pay significantly higher than North Carolina’s average wage. They also represent billions of dollars of investment by those companies.

Cooper in his release claims that since 2017 he has announced 95,000 new jobs in North Carolina. And commerce officials tout grants programs that have helped make those expansions happen.

Pluses and minuses

MSNBC touted the Research Triangle Park for the state’s rank in technology, and it noted that the nation’s second-largest and sixth-largest banks – Bank of America and Truist – are headquartered in Charlotte.

The state’s only real negative reflects in a No. 28 ranking for Life, Health and Inclusion, which alludes to something that occurred before Cooper took office – former Gov. Pat McCrory’s ill-fated “bathroom bill,” which drove off companies and events. That law expired in 2020. MSNBC says North Carolina is one of five states that doesn’t have a law protecting against discrimination against some portions of the population who are not disabled.
There also are lagging investments in health spending and hospital resources, two areas that Berger has been pushing with legislation to expand access to Medicaid and other health care paths .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0Mpg_0geHkizq00
Boom President Kathy Savitt presents Gov. Roy Cooper with a model of the Overture supersonic jet to be built in Greensboro. (Photo by Steven Doyle)

“Last year, we announced more than 24,000 new jobs and investments exceeding $10.1 billion from future-focused companies in fields like biotechnology, computers and electric vehicles,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in the release. “There are many factors for our success, including our central East Coast location, premier quality of life and low cost of business, but our greatest asset is our diverse and highly-skilled workforce that is supported by our top-rated education system.”

Triad’s new ventures

Boom Supersonic, for one, said that access to high-powered colleges in North Carolina was one reason the company is investing $500 million to build that manufacturing facility on a plot near I-73 and Old Oak Ridge Road at PTIA, and the jet it plans to build there – called the Overture – would fly at roughly 1304.36 miles per hour and transport 65 to 80 passengers from New York to London in about 3.5 hours.

Toyota in December announced a nearly $1.3 billion investment to build its first battery plant for electronic vehicles on the site near Liberty. That plan pledges $1,750 jobs at a median salary of $62,234 by Dec. 31, 2026. The state approved $271.4 million in total incentives. There also is a planned Phase 2 that would push those figures to 3,875 jobs and an investment of about $3 billion.

Working together

NC Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhHvy_0geHkizq00
House Speaker Tim Moore (NCGA)

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) long have touted the steps the legislature has taken to hold down corporate tax rates as a key to developing the economic stability of the state when there are so many national pulls in the post-pandemic economy.

And they and Cooper certainly have shown up together for the announcements of all these new ventures .

“We disagree about plenty, and my vetoes have been able to stop a lot of bad legislation that has come forward,” Cooper said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning . “But high-paying jobs for our people is something we have to agree upon.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHjRW_0geHkizq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLbUJ_0geHkizq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHcez_0geHkizq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bW49T_0geHkizq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKk5B_0geHkizq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlchK_0geHkizq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E44Wy_0geHkizq00
Scenes from the Boom announcement at PTI included (top row) the many gathered could watch speakers such as Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on monitors; Gov. Roy Cooper and Boom President Kathy Savitt exchanged gifts and answered questions. as did PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker (bottom right). (Photos by Steven Doyle)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Man accused of dealing drugs in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of dealing drugs has been arrested in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were patrolling Grananda Street when they made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves, 38, Thursday. Officers found Reaves in possession of a stolen gun, 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
State
Kansas State
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
College Basketball
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Louisiana State
State
Nebraska State
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, NC
State
Utah State
WSPA 7News

Man found dead after lawnmower overturns in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead after a lawnmower overturned in Walhalla. According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Webster Bruce was using a zero turn lawnmower while spraying his yard Saturday morning when it overturned after going down a slight grade. He was...
WALHALLA, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Anderson Co. restaurant

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver crashed into an Anderson County restaurant Saturday evening. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Skins Hotdogs on Highway 29 South. Deputies said there were no injuries, however, an ambulance was sent to check on the driver.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Pat Mccrory
WSPA 7News

Four people shot outside of club in North Charleston

Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a North Charleston nightclub early Saturday. The Post and Courier reported that police were called to Le Crème Lounge around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found three people who had been shot in the...
WSPA 7News

“Untimely”: Hartwell golf club announces deaths of owners

HARTWELL, Ga. (WSPA) – A Hartwell golf club announced the “untimely” deaths of its owners. According to Cateechee Golf Club, Charly and Kelli Schell purchased Cateechee in 2017. Cateechee offers lodging, event spaces and a range of activities like music, golf, fishing and upland game hunting. Cateechee released the following message on their Facebook page: […]
HARTWELL, GA
WSPA 7News

At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

At least five people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. More than 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Msnbc#Republican#General Assembly#Democratic
WSPA 7News

Greenwood company sells facility, saves hundreds of jobs

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundred of jobs have been saved since Fujifilm sold its Greenwood facility. Fujifilm has operated in Greenwood for the past 30 years but last year it announced the shutdown of the Greenwood facility. The plan was to move operations to Europe and Asia. Now, officials...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Bear sightings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said there have been bear sightings in Spartanburg Saturday. According to the police department, the sightings were near the Duncan Park area and Union Street. Officers said if you see a bear, do not approach it and call 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
WSPA 7News

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is jailed in Russia on drug charges, presented a court on Friday with a doctor’s letter recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February […]
BASKETBALL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy