ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Suspect in Craven County Courthouse deadly shooting ordered held without bond

By Jason O. Boyd, Claire Curry
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8AOI_0geHkbol00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse that killed a man and injured his brother had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro, was ordered held without bond. He has been appointed an attorney, WNCT’s Claire Curry reports. His next court date is July 28.

Wright turned himself in to authorities at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, not long after a manhunt was issued for him. New Bern police said one of the two men shot, Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, of Bayboro, died of his injuries.

Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21, of Bayboro, was transported to ECU Health in Greenville and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to District Attorney Scott Thomas.

Wright has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of attempted murder. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

If convicted, Wright could face life in prison or a death sentence. Curry reports the smaller charges carry a maximum of 231 months (just over 7 years).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33azND_0geHkbol00
Jordan and Jaheem McDaniels (Contributed photos)

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WNCT security at the courthouse has been increased after Tuesday’s shooting.

“Given what was going on yesterday and today, yes there is an increased presence of New Bern police officers and deputies from my office,” Hughes said. “It’s just, we’re having a first appearance, we have victims, there’s a lot of things we take into consideration.”

A GoFundMe.com page has been set up for the family of Jordan McDaniels to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Investigation yields additional charges against Onslow County man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing additional sex-related charges against a minor after an investigation following his June 20 arrest. Kevin Baldemar Diaz was initially arrested on June 20. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and indecent liberties with a child.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: CASE UPDATE: Arrest made in Adkin Street shooting

During the course of this investigation, Joe Earl Wilson, 49, of Kinston, was identified as a possible suspect. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Joe Earl Wilson for First Degree Murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr. Mr. Wilson was located and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 1043hrs, by Kinston Police Officers during a traffic stop on the 700 block Darby Avenue. Kinston, NC. Joe Earl Wilson was held in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Two arrested in cases of drug distribution

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 officers with the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and arrest warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Kinston, NC. Officers located Joseph Wilson, 36 of Kinston, NC at the residence who was wanted for narcotics distribution. During the search, officers located additional narcotics inside the residence. Mr. Wilson is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Vanceboro, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
County
Craven County, NC
WITN

Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman is in custody for burglarizing a clothing store this spring. Jacksonville Police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22, 2022. Footage of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest after identifying her as a suspect in the robbery at 5242 Hwy 24, Newport.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second person charged in New Bern courthouse shooting, more details released

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
WITN

Fundraiser set up for courthouse shooting victim

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser has been set up for the victim of the shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse on Tuesday. Kayla Koonce says she created and shared the GoFundMe with the permission of Jordan McDaniels’ mom. She says she is McDaniels’ cousin. The suspect,...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville woman charged in Chloe’s Closet break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport. Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Wnct
WNCT

Chocowinity man pleads, sentenced in murder case

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –A Chocowinity man has pled guilty in the murder of his ex-mother-in-law. District Attorney Seth Edwards said in a news release Thursday that James Carver, 57, was found guilty in the homicide of Connie Hunt, 72, that happened on Feb. 15, 2021, in Chocowinity. Carver pled guilty to second-degree murder.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Two men facing drug charges in separate arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men are facing drug charges after separate arrests that were made on Thursday in Kinston. Kinston police and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies served search and arrest warrants at 3421 Falling Creek in Kinston. They located Joseph Wilson, 36, at the home. He was wanted on drug-related charges. During the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy