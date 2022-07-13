ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: ‘Paws of Fury’ a sad, declawed ‘Blazing Saddles’

By MARK KENNEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl6Ve_0geHkCwi00
1 of 4

Writer and director Mel Brooks’ 1974 Western spoof “Blazing Saddles” tackled racism so head-on that Brooks recently mused he wouldn’t be able to make the film today. Maybe, just maybe, he has done just that with “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” but at a terrible cost.

Paramount’s limp, animated remake actually triggers new stereotypes in the service of trying to expose racism for a pre-teen audience. The studio seems to have reached for legitimacy by bringing the venerated Brooks along for the bumpy ride, darkening both legacies.

What emerged sits uneasily at the corner of tribute, parody, theft and laziness. “Paws of Fury” follows Brooks’ original playbook right down to a horse-punching moment and a group farting scene but doesn’t capture his thrilling boundary-pushing vibe.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” switches the setting from the original film’s American West for an animated medieval Japan but is really of no time, and not in a good way. There is a timid, punning humor, as when a character announces “There’s no business like shogun business.”

This is a Japan with cherry blossoms and origami and also dance clubs with VIP sections and house music. It has no real setting. The animators only a few times mix up the visuals, giving the film a predictable, big-eyed and overly violent look.

The screenplay by Ed Stone and Nate Hopper builds so much off “Blazing Saddles” that the original films’ writers are credited, including Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor and Alan Uger. For a while, the film was even titled “Blazing Samurai.”

In both cases, an evil plan is hatched to send a rookie lawman to a town that instinctively hates him in hopes that townsfolk will scatter. In the film, it is a Black man in a racist town in the Old West. In “Paws of Fury,” it’s a dog in a community of dog-hating cats. Why Japan is natural for this setting is never convincingly made.

The put-upon pup Hank (voiced without distinction by Michael Cera) seeks a mentorship with a worn-out cat samurai (a perfectly cast Samuel L. Jackson) and the two begin a push-pull dance so familiar that Hank turns to his teacher and asks “Hey, this is the training montage isn’t it?”

That winking and fourth-wall breaking is a running joke, but it’s not clear to what end. This is a film that borrows much of “Kung Fu Panda” and adds “Star Wars” references — “The cuteness is strong with this one” — and “Jurassic Park” gags, and sometimes has tone-deafness due to its long gestation, like this line: “Guns don’t kill cats. Cars and curiosity kill cats.” That lands differently in summer 2022.

Many of the jokes — both traditional visual smacks and verbal joists — are dated and just not up to snuff. One dog gets hit in the face by a Japanese pot and that’s called “woking the dog,” “NWA” stands for “ninjas with attitude” and twice this gag is offered: “In case of emergency, break paper.”

Ricky Gervais is excellent as a scheming noble cat, George Takei gets to offer his trademark catchphrase “Oh, myyy” twice and Brooks voices the shogun with his rat-a-tat one-liners. One recurring bit simply doesn’t work — a big toilet joke — but the filmmakers return to it again and again.

Eventually, Hank proves himself a warrior, and the dog-hating cat town embraces their canine protector. “Go back where you came from” is exchanged for “We can all be better together.” But as important as that lesson is, this is a poor vehicle to send it.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” a Paramount release, is rated PG for “action, violence, rude and suggestive humor, and some language.” Running time: 97 minutes. One star out of four.

___

MPAA Definition of PG: Parental guidance suggested.

___

Online: https://www.pawsoffurymovie.com/

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss. "I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting." And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

When a Troubling Book Gets a Hollywood Makeover

In the best-selling 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, the author Delia Owens describes the marshlands surrounding a fictional North Carolina town vividly and reverently. They’re a dangerous setting teeming with wildlife, and they toughen up their human inhabitants, including the young Kya. Abandoned by her family, Kya endures one “stinky-hot” day after the next alone, living in a shack with “greenish-black veins of mildew … in every crevice.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward: "The Last Movie Stars"

He was Paul Newman, with those fierce blue eyes and that flawless face, and a hard-earned reputation for playing flawed characters. She was Joanne Woodward, the oldest living winner of the Oscar for best actress. Their passion for their work – and for each other – lasted half a century....
MOVIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bergman
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
George Takei
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Mel Brooks
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazing Saddles#Deafness#Paws#Guns#House Music#Paramount#American
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Mayim Bialik, Commits Yet Another Blunder On The Show

Mayim Bialik is making the news again, but in a negative way resulting from a recent error she made on the show. During an episode of Jeopardy! earlier this week, Bialik made a mistake saying that a player on the show didn’t get points for a question in which the contestant actually did. To rectify this error, it took the intervention of the show producers to douse the tension.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Reunited With His Lawyer Camille Vasquez At A Rock Show And Her Outfit Is On Point

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to their ongoing legal battle. Things reached a boiling point when the defamation case went to trial in Virginia, with every moment going viral thanks to cameras in the courtroom. The trial being televised also made a celebrity out of lawyer Camille Vasquez. Depp recently reunited with Vasquez at a rock show, and her outfit is on point.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

999K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy