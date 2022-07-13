ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin Dam, PA

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Accident in Shamokin Dam Cleared

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAMOKIN DAM – A two-vehicle accident has been cleared in Shamokin Dam,...

www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

 

NorthcentralPA.com

Crash collapses porch in Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, according to neighbors. The home's residents were in the house at the time of the accident, but were not hurt, they added.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle ripped in two on Interstate 80

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces. It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bridge work begins Sunday night on Interstate 80 in Columbia County

Bridge work begins this eveing on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Columbia County. Starting at 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. July 22, New Enterprise Stone and Lime will be performing bridge work on the structures over Lows Road. Motorists can expect single lane closures on I-80 eastbound between mile marker 239 and 240, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge interchanges. Work will be performed 24-hours-a-day.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Mount Carmel Township Crash Sends Two to Hospital

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two people were sent to the hospital after a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck crashed in the Mt. Carmel area Friday morning. Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 54 and 61 in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. One of the vehicles ended up in a nearby parking lot.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner dispatched to crash on Interstate 81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Interstate 81 Southbound Closed near Pine Grove Due to Fatal Crash

As of 8:15am, Friday, Interstate 81 is being closed near Pine Grove for a fatal crash. The crash occurred just before 8:00am in the area of the southbound off ramp at Exit 100/Pine Grove and involving a van that crashed into the back of tractor trailer. According to radio traffic,...
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire destroys home on Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township

Updated 10:54 p.m. to include fundraiser information for the couple displaced by the fire Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner. Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel. According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church. No injuries were reported. A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former parsonage considered ‘total loss’ after fire

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through and destroyed a home near a church in Lycoming County. The Hepburn Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News a car caught on fire inside the garage and spread well into the house. It’s the former Fairlawn Community Church parsonage. Two people and two cats were home at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
northcentralpa.com

Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response

Williamsport, Pa. - Williamsport Police and fire personnel responded to the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Hepburn Street near Wegman's in the city. It appeared a truck pulling a trailer was hit by a sedan as both attempted to enter Wegman's parking lot. No injuries were reported.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

Car goes airborne before slamming into tree in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Arcona Road and East Winding Hill Road. Police released a photo from the crash scene. You can see that in the video player above.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Portion of Susquehanna Trail near Warrior Run School District closes for construction

Watsontown, Pa. — A portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project. On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District began work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

I-81 shut down for more than five hours after fatal crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County for more than five hours on Friday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the Pine Grove and Lebanon exits. Schuylkill County dispatch confirms...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing man with special needs located safely

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing man out of Luzerne County has been safely located. According to Harveys Lake Fire Department, a 37-year-old man named Ricky with Down Syndrome was missing from his home in the area of Peacock Lane Saturday morning. Crews began searching for Ricky just before 9:30 a.m. and ended […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Motorcyclist Injured After Crash with Deer on Route 44

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Watsontown man was injuried after striking a deer with his motorcycle over the weekend. Milton state police say injured was 36-year-old Gilbert Balliet. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger but a medical treatment update is not available. Milton troopers say Balliet was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland County Man Seriously Hurt After Crash

LEWISBURG – A Northumberland County man suffered serious injuries after crashing into a utility pole along River Road in Kelly Township, Union County Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 58-year-old Sean Finnerty of Sunbury, and he was not using a seat belt. Troopers say he was able to drive away and go to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment, which was his original destination. There’s no word on his medical treatment status there.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

