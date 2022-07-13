This Florida City Ranked For The Best Mental Health In The US & TikTok Creators Agree

So many people are living in Miami. Whether it be for a fresh start, a new job or to better their mental health, its popularity continues to increase.

In fact, a lot of social media creators say their lifestyle has only gotten better, and a recent study proves that.

The American Fitness Index ranks the Florida city with the lowest reported rates of poor mental health in the previous month. That score is 26.6%.

Maybe it's the sunshine or the gorgeous clear water beaches — whatever the reasoning is, a quick glance at local influencers on TikTok will assure you it's true.

this is the sign u were looking for

One user made a caption on the first slide of her video saying, "'moving to Miami at 17 won't fix your mental health.'"

Then, the video goes on to show clips of her life in Miami, and she responded simply, "yes, it did."

Many people on the app even find friends by participating in what they call "Hot Girl Walks" through the city's stunning parks. They record themselves disconnecting and enjoying the waterfront views.

Another recording, which received over 51,000 likes, showed a montage of a woman living in the Magic City.

"POV: you moved to Miami, and you're living your best life," she wrote.

A man on his account made a selfie video and said he moved to the Sunshine State, though he didn't have many friends, so, he spends his days at the gym and working.

However, on that same post, his caption read: "Mental health at 100 tho, so it’s all good."

Of the least-reported poor mental health average in the U.S., Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, tied at 26.6%, and Orlando comes in fourth place at 30.7%.