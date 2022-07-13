ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This Florida City Ranked For The Best Mental Health In The US & TikTok Creators Agree

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChnT1_0geHiB8P00

So many people are living in Miami. Whether it be for a fresh start, a new job or to better their mental health, its popularity continues to increase.

In fact, a lot of social media creators say their lifestyle has only gotten better, and a recent study proves that.

The American Fitness Index ranks the Florida city with the lowest reported rates of poor mental health in the previous month. That score is 26.6%.

Maybe it's the sunshine or the gorgeous clear water beaches — whatever the reasoning is, a quick glance at local influencers on TikTok will assure you it's true.

this is the sign u were looking for

One user made a caption on the first slide of her video saying, "'moving to Miami at 17 won't fix your mental health.'"

Then, the video goes on to show clips of her life in Miami, and she responded simply, "yes, it did."

Many people on the app even find friends by participating in what they call "Hot Girl Walks" through the city's stunning parks. They record themselves disconnecting and enjoying the waterfront views.

Another recording, which received over 51,000 likes, showed a montage of a woman living in the Magic City.

"POV: you moved to Miami, and you're living your best life," she wrote.

@nataliemilan_

best decision ever #miami #fypシ

A man on his account made a selfie video and said he moved to the Sunshine State, though he didn't have many friends, so, he spends his days at the gym and working.

However, on that same post, his caption read: "Mental health at 100 tho, so it’s all good."

Of the least-reported poor mental health average in the U.S., Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, tied at 26.6%, and Orlando comes in fourth place at 30.7%.

Comments / 4

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Frozen Stiffs: First ever ice cream hearse haunts Florida streets

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Well… this is different. An ice cream hearse is apparently haunting the streets of a Florida city. Yes – you read that right!. A Tampa Bay business called Frozen Stiffs Ice Cream Hearse is serving families ice-cold treats straight out of a casket freezer, and apparently to the tune of the Addams Family theme song. (Listen below!)
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Florida City, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Florida City, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
islandernews.com

Trend in real estate deals falling through before completion growing; Florida among the leaders

It's called "Buyer's Remorse," but sometimes it's not the only reason housing contracts fail to be completed. And, lately, that trend has been on the rise. According to a report by Redfin News, 14.9% of prospective sales fell through the cracks across the nation, with Florida accounting for seven of the top 10 cities. Miami was tied for 20th at 21.5%.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Magic City#Fitness#Beaches#The Us Tiktok Creators#American
calleochonews.com

5 of the hottest Miami clubs for your next guys night out

Celebrate guys' night in style at the hottest Miami clubs, where you can drink, dance, and chill out. Everyone wants to let loose and have fun, especially when they're with the guys, and the clubs in Miami are some of the hottest places to hang out. Miami is crawling with bars and clubs that are perfect for your next night out.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Robb Report

Thomas Keller Is Expanding in Florida With a Bouchon Outpost in Coral Gables

Click here to read the full article. Right now, Miami is hot. In the literal sense, but also metaphorically, with some of the biggest chefs and restaurateurs in the game opening up shop in the city. The latest? Thomas Keller, who’s bringing his French bistro Bouchon to the nearby Coral Gables next year. Of course, Keller is no stranger to the Florida landscape. His Surf Club Restaurant in Miami was awarded its very first Michelin star earlier this year, after opening in 2018. Now he’s simply doubling down on the Sunshine State, and he’s bringing the Surf Club’s executive sous chef...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Accusations of Sabotage Emerge in MIA Escalator Contract Dispute, How to Watch the Parkland Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Accusations of Sabotage Emerge in Miami Airport Escalator Contract Dispute. A group of Miami-Dade County Commissioners heard allegations of sabotage at Miami’s International Airport Tuesday afternoon during an ongoing dispute over government contracts between a union company and a non-union company.
MIAMI, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Miami

Compiled a list of the cities in the Miami metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy