Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers Are 30% Off for Prime Day—Now’s the Time to Stock Up

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. After a raucous week of major sales from Best Buy, Target and of course, Amazon, it is hard to say goodbye to crazy discounts and massive deals. Luckily, you won’t have to with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale finally opening up to all shoppers. The sale technically began early in July, but all major discounts were only available to Nordstrom cardmembers. From July 15 until July 31, you can get great items across all Nordstrom categories from men and women’s apparel, beauty products, home goods and much more. The savings you can get are on par with anything done over the course of Prime Day with up to $50 off Johnston & Murphy Derby Shoes and 45% off Zella Live In High Waist Leggings. Furthermore, you can save more than $40 on a Kiehl’s Jumbo Ultra Facial Set and over $50 on a Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may be the last of the bunch to open up to the public, but some of the best savings of the season are happening right now, and you won’t want to miss it.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO