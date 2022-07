CULLMAN, Ala. – Karma’s Coffee House and its First Avenue neighbors Monograms Plus are partnering July 19 to host Bingo Night benefiting The Link of Cullman County. The two Warehouse District businesses will donate a portion of their sales from 4-6 p.m. that day to The Link as well. Monograms Plus Owner Lynsey Todd shared, “The Link of Cullman County does a little bit of everything. They have a food pantry. They help with housing and people who are getting out of jail and are looking for some way where they can restart their life. “They give them a place to live,...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO