Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal

A fun twist on a classic, this Strawberry Shortcake in a Jar is an easy, layered, single serving dessert that is perfect for gatherings and get parties!. When I have an overabundance of strawberries, I am always looking for new or fun ways to use them. This Strawberry Shortcake in a Jar recipe was something one of my co-workers used to make and bring to our work potlucks. This comes together in no time and is perfect for a single serving dessert (when you want something sweet but nothing too heavy!) They really are perfect for gatherings and they are so pretty! Just layer everything together, set out some spoons and let people grab and go. Or you can set out all the ingredients in bowls and let everyone build their own!

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO