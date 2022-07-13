ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal

By Brandie @ The Country Cook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole dinner in one, this Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal is an easy fix-it and forget-it dinner that is hearty, flavorful and great for busy weeknights!. The slow cooker is one of my go-to kitchen appliances. I don't care how many new shiny appliances come on the market, I still...

Strawberry Shortcake in a Jar

A fun twist on a classic, this Strawberry Shortcake in a Jar is an easy, layered, single serving dessert that is perfect for gatherings and get parties!. When I have an overabundance of strawberries, I am always looking for new or fun ways to use them. This Strawberry Shortcake in a Jar recipe was something one of my co-workers used to make and bring to our work potlucks. This comes together in no time and is perfect for a single serving dessert (when you want something sweet but nothing too heavy!) They really are perfect for gatherings and they are so pretty! Just layer everything together, set out some spoons and let people grab and go. Or you can set out all the ingredients in bowls and let everyone build their own!
Parade

Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

Even with the wide variety of nut and seed butters on grocery store shelves, peanut butter is still the one that reigns supreme. It tends to be the least expensive option and is a go-to in smoothies, in oatmeal, and, of course, classic PB&Js. But is peanut butter good for you?
Mashed

Should You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs With Or Without The Shell?

Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
Food Network

Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
therecipecritic.com

Cheesy Zucchini Quiche

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This delicious zucchini quiche has a creamy, savory egg mixture baked in a perfectly flaky crust. Layers of melted cheese and zucchini make the texture of this quiche cheesy and flavorful.
recipesgram.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
thecountrycook.net

Banana Icebox Cake

A super tasty no-bake dessert, this Banana Icebox Cake is filled with banana flavor, has only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 15 minutes!. I'm a sucker for banana recipes. , banana cake, banana pudding, you name it - I will find a way to put bananas into...
thecountrycook.net

Smoked Rump Roast

Tasty and tender, this Smoked Rump Roast is a delicious recipe that is casual enough for cookouts and fancy enough for dinner parties!. I have been getting a lot of use out of my smoker this year. I've been trying different cuts of meats in it to see how they turn out. This Smoked Rump Roast turned out amazing! I was really impressed with the flavor the smoker gives it. It slices up beautifully and is so tender! If you are a beef roast fan and want something different, then this recipe is it! Drizzle the pan drippings on the top and you have a mouthwatering meal. If you love smoking meats, then this Smoked Rump Roast recipe has to be the next one on your must-make list!
