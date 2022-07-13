ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Eagle

Everyone thinks this duo already is in the food business, but now they actually are

By Carrie Rengers
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0uyz_0geHfhio00
Kristy and Kip Hawkins always wanted to own their own business, and now they’ll have three, including two new Graze Craze charcuterie franchises. Courtesy photo

Everybody already thinks Kristy and Kip Hawkins are in the food business, but now they’re actually going to be.

The two say they come from entrepreneurial families and have always wanted to own their own business.

As they began to contemplate possible franchises, Kristy Hawkins was especially interested in one related to food.

“I’ve always had a love of cooking,” she said.

Instead, first they got into recyclable asphalt repair with a distributorship called Road Soup of Kansas.

“Everybody thinks it’s a food truck,” Kip Hawkins said.

Now, they’ve also become franchisees of Graze Craze, a fast-growing Oklahoma City-based franchise with more than 30 sites either open or in the process of opening to sell charcuterie boards.

There will be at least two in Wichita. The first will be near 21st and Ridge Road in the same center as Dandurand and Pho Chopstix. The second will be in Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.

Graze Craze will offer options as small as a single cup for a grab-and-go lunch up to large boards for catering and events.

Kristy Hawkins said they want the businesses to offer “a little bit of everything for all kinds of tastes.”

There will be boards friendly to keto, vegetarian and gluten-free diets.

There will be sweet boards with fruit and chocolate and a picnic platter for two to four people. The largest board will serve about a dozen people.

Each store will make dips and fresh bread in house.

A signature chocolate bark with almonds will be made in Oklahoma.

There also will be house-made pickles and add-on boxes.

“There are different things they can add on to it if they choose,” Kip Hawkins said.

They’ll also make their own honeys and jam.

“The products are very fresh,” Kristy Hawkins said.

There also will be holiday boards in season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSpGy_0geHfhio00
Kristy and Kip Hawkins always wanted to own their own business, and now they’ll have three, including two new Graze Craze charcuterie franchises. Courtesy photo

Hawkins said she’s created boards for family and friends in the past and then had people start to ask her to make them.

A franchise for the business made sense, she said.

“They have a very streamlined process, and the food is fantastic,” she said.

Kip Hawkins said both the quality and quantities are nice.

Also, he said, the charcuterie meats are cured, so customers can buy boards and leave them out for hours.

The boards are made out of recycled material, so customers don’t need to return them.

“And it still looks really really nice,” Kristy Hawkins said.

The boards can be dressed up with flowers and other items.

The west store likely will open in August. The east store should follow in September.

Kip Hawkins had been in marketing but now will focus on the franchises full time.

Kristy Hawkins is vice president of business development and executive search with the Arnold Group, a staffing and recruiting firm, and she will keep her job while also having the franchises.

Kip Hawkins said his parents had been franchisees in the staffing and recruiting industry.

“We both come from entrepreneurial lineage,” he said.

It’s not a surprise that the two now have three franchises, Kristy Hawkins said.

“We always knew we wanted to do something.”

Comments / 0

Related
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Wichita Eagle

Feature-length movie filmed in Wichita is a homecoming for director

On a humid summer afternoon, a film crew is crammed into a two-bedroom bungalow in Wichita’s Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. The person directing the chaos is Chris Lawing, who returned to his hometown to make “Penitentia,” his first feature-length film. It honors the legacy of his father, the late civil rights attorney Jim Lawing, who practiced law in Wichita for 50 years.
WICHITA, KS
AOL Corp

Restaurants Wichita has added since the calendar turned 2022

Though the second half of 2022 will be filled with restaurant openings, the first six months of the year were also rather busy. Following is a list of some of the new restaurants Wichita has added since the calendar turned 2022. Some are brand new. Some are new locations of growing local chains. Others just moved to newer, better digs.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Franchises#Marketing#Road Soup#Graze Craze#Pho Chopstix
KAKE TV

Hamburger chain says it has out-of-the-box ambitions for Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WBJ) - Jack in the Box wants to make a push into the Wichita market — and not in a small way. Van Ingram, vice president of franchise recruitment at the national fast-food hamburger chain, told the Wichita Business Journal on Wednesday the company's goal is to open 20 to 25 locations within the next five years in the metro area and is seeking franchisees.
WICHITA, KS
107.3 PopCrush

This Oklahoma Vintage Motel is the Ultimate Retro Stay in the Sooner State!

If you've ever wanted to step back in time and experience the "good old days" once again, or maybe for the very first time, you're in luck! If you're looking for a place to stay while on vacation or on staycation, why not take a break from the usual, boring and mundane. You could make your accommodations a part of the vacation fun by booking a stay at this 60s-style vintage motel. It's the ultimate retro stay in the Sooner State!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSN News

Local hair stylists cutting costs due to inflation

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inflation is the highest it has been in the past 40 years. It is forcing some hair stylists at Tracey’s Dream Weavers Salon and Spa to rethink what they will spend their money on. “I’ve been at the same salon for 15 years, and I’ve built a comfortable life for me […]
WICHITA, KS
thepitchkc.com

A film nearly 20 years in the making tells the story of Wichita’s The Embarrassment

Once upon a time in Wichita, there was a band called The Embarrassment. In 1979, guitarist Bill Goffrier, vocalist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus, and drummer Brent “Woody” Geissman formed a quartet that, over the course of five years, went from playing shows in backyards and a studio in Wichita’s now-abandoned Flatiron Building to touring with the likes of John Cale and the Ramones.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (July 15-17)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

This Wichita restaurant, whose owners have recently moved to Texas, will close soon

A very small taco restaurant that offered very big flavors is about to close — but the owner is interested in seeing if he can help an aspiring restaurateur get started. Carlos Vera, who in 2019 opened Taco Locale at Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at 2721 E. Central, has relocated to San Antonio and will close the restaurant at the end of July. The last day will likely be Saturday, July 30, he said.
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Churches hold drive to help Oklahoma City metro residents in need amid inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation high and everything costing more, three Oklahoma City metro churches stepped up to help families needing a little extra support. The Rev. Derrick Scobey, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, told KOCO 5 that the first car showed up for the drive at 5 a.m. Friday. When KOCO 5 arrived, we saw hundreds of cars wrapped around the block.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
221
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy