'Better safe than sorry': NYC mayor backs nuclear PSA released by city

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

N ew York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the release of a public service announcement advising how to handle a nuclear attack, claiming the city is always "going to be prepared."

Adams, a former captain for the New York Police Department, clarified on Tuesday that there are no known "imminent threats to the city" but that it is still a top target for terrorism, saying New York City's Office of Emergency Management "did the right thing" in releasing the PSA, according to the New York Post .

"I don’t think it was alarmist. I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry," Adams said. "I take my hat off to OEM. This was right after the attacks in the Ukraine, and OEM took a very proactive step to say, 'Let’s be prepared.'"

The PSA , released on the office's YouTube channel, advised people living in the city to follow three steps in the event of a nuclear attack: get inside a building, stay inside the building, and stay tuned to the media and notifications from the city.

NATO warned Russia and any other “nuclear-armed peer-competitors” in June that the trans-Atlantic alliance would retaliate against any nuclear attack . A nuclear attack somewhere in the world has been considered a more likely possibility since February, when Russia invaded Ukraine .

The mayor's office did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

