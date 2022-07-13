ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger bails, deputies chase down Topeka man

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night on N. Kansas Avenue and US 24.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a Ford Thunderbird without headlights near N. Kansas Ave., and NE Burgess Street. The deputy caught up to the vehicle and as the man turned east on Highway 24, a passenger tried to exit the car. The passenger was caught in the seatbelt and dragged as the car continued to move, according to the release.

The deputy said the driver was able to get up and run away as the vehicle kept going eastbound.

The deputy pursued the vehicle east on US 24, south on Highway 4, west on NE Seward Ave., south on NE Golden Ave., then west on SE 21st Street.

At 21st and SE Adams, the Topeka Police Department deployed spike strips. The car continued moving

until it stopped at SW 21st Street and SW Potomac Drive and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities search the car and found a stolen gun and illegal narcotics.

Johnny L. Powers Sr., 60, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department

of Corrections and charged with:

  • aggravated battery
  • felony flee and elude
  • no proof of liability insurance
  • possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • criminal use of a weapon
  • criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • driving without headlights when required
  • possession of stolen property
  • reckless driving,
  • driving in the center lane of three lane road
  • driving under the influence
  • possession of a firearm while intoxicated
  • driving while suspended

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger was never found.

Man arrested after two people died in car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are dead following a crash that involved a motorcycle and car that collided on Kansas Highway 4 on Saturday night. The accident happened on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road at 2:25 a.m., July 17. Cameron Meinholdt, 22, of Topeka and Joseph Platt, 27, of Meriden were […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
UPDATE: Shooting in downtown Topeka leaves one dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have identified the man that was killed during a shooting in downtown Topeka. When officers arrived to the 900 block of SW 8th Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased […]
TOPEKA, KS
A woman is dead and her killer is on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is dead and her killer is on the run. The killing happened just after midnight, Sunday morning, near East 88th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots just before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas. Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off...
LENEXA, KS
Drunk fight with minor lands Valley Falls man behind bars

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - After he got into a physical altercation with a minor while under the influence of alcohol, a Valley Falls man is spending time behind bars. The Valley Falls Police Department says just after 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 900 block of Oak St. with reports of a fight.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
