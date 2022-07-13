Passenger bails, deputies chase down Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night on N. Kansas Avenue and US 24.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a Ford Thunderbird without headlights near N. Kansas Ave., and NE Burgess Street. The deputy caught up to the vehicle and as the man turned east on Highway 24, a passenger tried to exit the car. The passenger was caught in the seatbelt and dragged as the car continued to move, according to the release.

The deputy said the driver was able to get up and run away as the vehicle kept going eastbound.

The deputy pursued the vehicle east on US 24, south on Highway 4, west on NE Seward Ave., south on NE Golden Ave., then west on SE 21st Street.

At 21st and SE Adams, the Topeka Police Department deployed spike strips. The car continued moving

until it stopped at SW 21st Street and SW Potomac Drive and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities search the car and found a stolen gun and illegal narcotics.

Johnny L. Powers Sr., 60, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department

of Corrections and charged with:

aggravated battery

felony flee and elude

no proof of liability insurance

possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

criminal use of a weapon

criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

driving without headlights when required

possession of stolen property

reckless driving,

driving in the center lane of three lane road

driving under the influence

possession of a firearm while intoxicated

driving while suspended

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger was never found.