64-year-old Hamburg man accused of killing sister, attempting to kill mom

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old Hamburg man has been charged with killing his sister and trying to kill his mother.

Michael Osuch has been indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault. During his initial arraignment, he had only been charged with assault, as his sister had not yet died.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says that on May 8, Osuch attacked his 91-year-old mother inside their Bristol Road home. His mother proceeded to run out of the house and call out for help.

She suffered various serious injuries, including a laceration to the head and a fractured skull. Prosecutors say that when Osuch’s sister, Christine Osuch, 72, saw her mother bleeding, she went inside to get a towel.

This is when prosecutors say she was attacked by her brother. After suffering a fractured skull, a cut to the head and a brain bleed, Christine died at ECMC weeks later. According to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, her manner of death was ruled as homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

After Osuch’s initial arraignment, he was held without bail, pending the results of a forensic examination. He was later deemed competent to proceed.

He remains held without bail and will be back in court on July 27 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the charges against him, Osuch could spend 25 years to life in prison.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.