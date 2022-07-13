ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 2022 Reaches Levels in New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Projects Not Seen Since March 2022

By Jennifer Hedly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON BEACH, Fla., Jul 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the June 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization...

