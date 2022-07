CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening in the 400 block of Steubenville Avenue. The victim has been identified as Tyler Shultz who was shot after entering an apartment building. He reportedly had a single gunshot wound near the center of his lower jaw with an exit wound on the right side of his jaw. Shultz told police that he was shot by another man inside the apartment.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO