Mississippi State

All-Sport Pass available for Mississippi State students

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago
STARTKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University (MSU) Bulldog Athletics has partnered with the Student Association to provided MSU students the option to purchase an All-Sport Pass beginning Monday, August 15.

The All-Sport Pass will allow students admission to all ticketed home regular season MSU games across all sports at a discounted rate of just $150. In previous years, students were required to purchase tickets individually by sport.

The All-Sport Pass allows students admission to all MSU home events including:

  • Football
  • Men’s Basketball
  • Women’s Basketball
  • Baseball

Any students who are officially enrolled in class at Mississippi State by Thursday, August 11 may log in to their student Dog Tag account at HailState.com/studenttickets to purchase the All-Sport Pass beginning Monday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m.

