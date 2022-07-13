ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Temple Beth-El: Early Childhood Brunch and Play

By Great Neck Record Staff
greatneckrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, July 17 (rain date July 31) Come and meet our new spiritual leader, Rabbi Brian...

greatneckrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

greatneckrecord.com

Summer Reading Challenge Helps Kids Unlock An ‘Ocean Of Possibilities’

Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti is inviting local parents, guardians and students to participate in the New York State Assembly’s annual Summer Reading Challenge, held in partnership with New York State Libraries. The theme for the 2022 challenge is “Oceans of Possibilities” to encourage children to explore strange and new worlds and fall in love with exciting characters and stories. Young readers who complete the challenge will receive an Assembly Excellence in Reading certificate to celebrate their achievement.
GREAT NECK, NY
travelnoire.com

Debe Kitchen Opens, Serving Delicious Trinidadian Food In Flatbush, Brooklyn

Kamal has been working on bringing her family’s traditional recipes to Brooklyn for the past two years. She tells Caribbean Life, “All of my family members are cooks, and we all live in New York.” Kamal’s mother, sister, and other family members were by her side at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 3rd.
BROOKLYN, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

A Great Day in Harlem

Early on the morning in August 1958, on the stoop of 17 East 126th St., jazz greats gathered. Most of the musicians were on their way home after playing all night in the best jazz clubs in NYC. A young photographer, Art Kane, captured what would become known as “A Great Day in Harlem.” Along the curb, several young boys are seated, their names unknown with the exception of Taft Jordan Jr. Wrangling those energetic youths to sit quietly must have been difficult, but not more difficult than gathering so many jazz greats in one place for this iconic photograph.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Great Neck, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Teacher Recognized With FLAG Award for Excellence

Persephone DaCosta, a dance and career leadership teacher in Brooklyn, has been recognized as an extraordinary public school teacher who inspires learning through creativity, passion and commitment. The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, which receives close to 1,000 nominations from students, parents, principals and fellow teachers, has chosen DaCosta as...
BROOKLYN, NY
greatneckrecord.com

New Beginnings for the Rabbis Feldman

When Rabbi Jerome Davidson announced his retirement in 2007 as only the third rabbi of Temple Beth-El of Great Neck since its 1928 founding, the future of our synagogue’s clergy leadership was in real doubt. How would we replace such a pre-eminent rabbi with such a storied history at Temple Beth-El? Did such person even exist?
GREAT NECK, NY
longisland.com

Bayport Beach Closed to Bathing

Bayport Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat. Beaches...
BAYPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Pamela Sanders to head diocese schools

The Diocese of Rockville Centre and the Morning Star Initiative announced the appointment of Pamela Sanders as the Superintendent of the Department of Education in the Diocese of Rockville Centre on July 7. “I am extremely grateful to Bishop Barres and the MSI team for this tremendous opportunity,” Sanders said....
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
TBR News Media

Explore farmers markets on the North Shore this summer

Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community! Above photos are from the Three Village Farmers Market on June 24. Centereach.
CENTEREACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fresh food, grown right around here

Local agriculture and fresh food are important to the health and economy of Long Islanders, and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County is committed to making them available to everyone. CCE Nassau, with its main office in Eisenhower Park and a farm on Merrick Avenue, prioritize the sale of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 25 New NYC Restaurants It’s Eyeing for Awards in 2022

The Michelin Guide is back with more additions to its list of restaurants included in the New York guide, its running list of restaurants in contention for awards. The list, consisting of 25 restaurants across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, nods to a handful of younger neighborhood restaurants — and plenty of the upscale Manhattan haunts that Michelin inspectors can’t seem to get enough of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
beckersspine.com

New York City surgeon heals torn ACLs without surgery

Torn ACLs are usually treated with invasive surgeries requiring long recoveries, but one surgeon in the New York City borough of Staten Island is trying to change that with the BEAR implant, Staten Island Live reported July 13. The BEAR is the first medical technology that allows a torn ACL...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

