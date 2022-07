Catalytic Converter theft has again been reported in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 2:45, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Twisted Oak in reference to Suspicious Activity. A resident in the neighborhood reported hearing what sounded like a power tool operating nearby. Officers located vehicles with missing catalytic converters which appeared to have been removed recently. A few hours later, officers responded to two additional theft of catalytic converter calls that occurred in the 600 block of East Blue Bell Road and the 1000 Block of Burleson Street. Case is under investigation.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO