Mega-bestseller Baldacci appears Thursday at United Theatre

Grand Central Publishing

In terms of productivity, thriller/spy novelist David Baldacci is on the slow side — but that's only if you're comparing his output to James Patterson, Nora Roberts or Stephen King.

Baldacci's latest (and presumed) bestseller is the just-out "The 6:20 Man," his 40th book. The title refers to the early morning commuter train Travis Devine takes into Manhattan in his longshot efforts to make it as a financial analyst working for a relentless tycoon.

Why Devine, an ex-Army Ranger, embarked on a puzzling career switch is an intriguing part of the plot, but at least the scenery's nice: Each day, the commuter train stops at a station that allows Devine (and the rest of the passengers) a nice view of a beautiful woman invariably sunbathing poolside at one of the mansions that line the route into the city.

Throw in a suspicious suicide at the office and we're off!

Baldacci will field my questions about his career and "The 6:20 Man" — and sign books — tonight at the United Theatre in Westerly.

David Baldacci, 6:20 tonight, United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly; $29.50 includes copy of book; www.banksquarebooks.com.

and sign books – at the United Theatre in Westerly.

David Baldacci, 6:20 p.m. tonight, United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly; $29.50 includes copy of book;

www.banksquarebooks.com.