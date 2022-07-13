ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Mega-bestseller Baldacci appears Thursday at United Theatre

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sDRC_0geHa16i00
Grand Central Publishing

In terms of productivity, thriller/spy novelist David Baldacci is on the slow side — but that's only if you're comparing his output to James Patterson, Nora Roberts or Stephen King.

Baldacci's latest (and presumed) bestseller is the just-out "The 6:20 Man," his 40th book. The title refers to the early morning commuter train Travis Devine takes into Manhattan in his longshot efforts to make it as a financial analyst working for a relentless tycoon.

Why Devine, an ex-Army Ranger, embarked on a puzzling career switch is an intriguing part of the plot, but at least the scenery's nice: Each day, the commuter train stops at a station that allows Devine (and the rest of the passengers) a nice view of a beautiful woman invariably sunbathing poolside at one of the mansions that line the route into the city.

Throw in a suspicious suicide at the office and we're off!

Baldacci will field my questions about his career and "The 6:20 Man" — and sign books — tonight at the United Theatre in Westerly.

David Baldacci, 6:20 tonight, United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly; $29.50 includes copy of book; www.banksquarebooks.com.

and sign books – at the United Theatre in Westerly.

David Baldacci, 6:20 p.m. tonight, United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly; $29.50 includes copy of book;

www.banksquarebooks.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

West Valley Soup & Sauce open for business

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the moment many Rhode Islanders have been waiting for. West Valley Soup & Sauce is officially open for business. The restaurant opened over the weekend with a limited menu, which included chicken soup, red sauce, meatballs and Italian bread. West Valley Soup...
WWLP

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerly, RI
Entertainment
City
Westerly, RI
reportertoday.com

Francis Farm Clambake Authorized

The clambake at Francis Farm has been given the green light by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais had told committee chairman David LeComte the Council on Aging’s refrigeration units could not be used due to safety issues. Vadnais said the COA kitchen will also be off-limits for use.
REHOBOTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Missing Man Reported in Providence

Family members are seeking a missing man last seen in Providence. According to the flyer posted to social media Ryan “Rico Metts” Fife, age 24, was last seen shortly before 10 PM on Wednesday, July 13 in Washington Park in the city. Fife — who is 5’8’ and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

Family cries for justice at Hartford man's vigil

HARTFORD, Conn. — 32-year-old Ramon Peguero was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many according to those who knew him best. "He was a person greater than life. Very energetic, very high-spirit, very contagious. Funny, just loved everybody and showed love and support," Stephanie Ortega, Peguero's cousin.
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Baldacci
Person
Stephen King
Person
James Patterson
Person
Nora Roberts
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man stabbed in Providence, suspect arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 36-year-old man is recovering after police say he was stabbed several times on Friday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hawkins Street and Branch Avenue near the baseball field, according to police. 12 News was on the scene and captured video of investigators scanning the area […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk PD K9 T-shirt’s,” the police department...
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#United Theatre
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember man recovered from Blackstone River

Family and friends have released the name of a man whose body was found in the Blackstone River this past weekend. On Monday, those who knew 35-year-old Derek Martineau announced his untimely passing. Martineau was reportedly heard yelling for help Sunday night and then called police before he entered the...
BLACKSTONE, MA
WPRI 12 News

3 injured in East Greenwich crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a rollover and multi-car crash in East Greenwich Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Route 4 South around 7:30 a.m. and found multiple cars with damage. Three people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Journal Inquirer

Untimely death in Vernon

VERNON — Police are investigating an “untimely” death of a 57-year-old woman that was called in Tuesday morning in the area of Park West Drive. Lt. Robert Marra said police received a call at around 9:45 a.m. regarding the death of an individual. On arrival, police found the woman dead in one of the apartment buildings on Park West Drive.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Identifies Man Killed in Boat Accident on Connecticut River

A Waterford man has been identified as the person who died in a boat accident on the Connecticut River in Portland Sunday afternoon. Wayne Hamler, 60, was killed when the boat he was in veered towards the shoreline and collided with rocks on the bank of the river around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WTNH

Norwich man arrested for downtown shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich man is arrested following a shooting in the downtown section of the city on Thursday. The Norwich Police Department responded to Main Street at Franklin for a report of shots fired. A suspect fled the scene with a firearm, though he was quickly apprehended and arrested. The suspect, 18-year-old […]
WPRI 12 News

RI police departments warn of T-shirt texting scam

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you recently received a text message regarding the sale of local police department T-shirts, you’re not alone. Several departments, including Coventry, Johnston, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence and South Kingstown, are warning residents of a scam where it appears someone is trying to sell police apparel.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

37-year-old Fall River man sentenced to prison for raping girl three times in one night

A 37-year-old Fall River man was sentenced to state prison yesterday after being convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl three times in one night, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Arnold Thompson pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with rape of a...
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
321
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy