FWC bans fishing at three South Florida goliath grouper spawning sites

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained inaccurate information. It has since been corrected.

Florida fish and wildlife officials Wednesday proposed new regulations to ban all fishing within 1,000 feet of three known goliath grouper spawning sites in South Florida. The rules ban fishing from July 15 to Oct. 15 each year.

The rule, if approved at a later meeting, was created originally to address goliath grouper fishing 11 total spots off Martin and Palm Beach counties. Heavy handline fishing gear used when fish are spawning created concern among recreational divers who go to view the spawning aggregations each summer and fall.

FWC Commissioners approved one rule

Goliath grouper had been protected in state and federal waters since 1990, when the U.S. banned all harvest of the species. Proposed new regulations included:

Anglers must remain 1,000 feet away from designated aggregation sites.

There are 11 sites with known aggregations of spawning goliath grouper: 5 off Martin County and 6 off Palm Beach County (see the full list below)

Possession of handlines is allowed only if they are stowed with hooks removed.

Using handlines to catch-and-release goliath groupers in other parts of the state would still be allowed. Rod and reel fishing would still be allowed throughout the state.

The FWC staff cited these reasons for the proposed regulations:

Adult goliath grouper often aggregate at the same locations off Florida's east coast each year to spawn, making them an easy target for catch-and-release fishing.

Successful spawning is important for rebuilding the species' population.

Gear restrictions at these 8 known spawning sites may reduce potential impacts on goliath grouper while maintaining access to other fisheries.

While improper use of a handline can injure goliath grouper, the fish typically survive and there is "low release mortality," according to an FWC presentation. The sites were identified based on research by Florida State University fishery scientist Chris Koenig and others.

What did FWC commissioners do?

However, the commissioners chose not to enact protections at all 11 sites. Instead, they made a motion to ban fishing at three well-known dive sites based on public comment by a Palm Beach dive charter operator.

Gerald Carroll, who takes customers to the MG 111 artificial reef, said the FWC should ban fishing for all species — not just goliath grouper — at some of the sites.

"This site has nothing but goliath grouper," he said at the July 13 FWC meeting. "It's like shooting fish in a barrel."

FWC commissioners voted to ban all fishing from July 15 to Oct. 15 each year. The three sites were identified by stakeholders as having the highest density of goliath grouper within state waters during the spawning season. The three sites are:

MG 111 and Warrior Reef

Ana Cecilia and Mizpah Wrecks

Castor and Bud Bar Wrecks

If approved, the final rule could go into effect as early as 2023. The next FWC meeting will be in September, but the location hasn't been announced yet.

These are the other eight goliath grouper spawning sites in South Florida

Martin County

Pipe Barge

Gulfland

208 Wreck

Three Holes

Palm Beach County

Tunnels

South FAD

Mike’s Reef

Juno High Reef Ledge

Some goliath grouper harvest allowed

The rule discussed July 13 was in addition to new regulations approved earlier this year. But that changed in March, when the FWC voted to allow a limited, highly regulated harvest in state waters beginning March 2023.

Here are the highlights of that goliath grouper regulation:

A recreational harvest of up to 200 per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.

A required recreational harvest permit and tag ($150 for residents, $500 for non-residents), issued via random-draw lottery, which hasn't been established yet.

Limiting harvest to one fish per person per open season with permit and tag, non-transferable.

March 1 through May 31 season.

Allowable gear will be hook-and-line only.

A slot limit of no shorter than 24 to no longer than 36 inches total length.

Harvest would be permitted in all state waters except those of Martin County south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, all of the St. Lucie River and its tributaries, and Dry Tortugas National Park.

Post-harvest requirements, such as proper utilization of the harvest tag, reporting harvest data and submitting a fin clip for genetic analysis.

Harvest will continue to be prohibited in federal waters.

