ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FWC bans fishing at three South Florida goliath grouper spawning sites

By Ed Killer, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained inaccurate information. It has since been corrected.

Florida fish and wildlife officials Wednesday proposed new regulations to ban all fishing within 1,000 feet of three known goliath grouper spawning sites in South Florida. The rules ban fishing from July 15 to Oct. 15 each year.

The rule, if approved at a later meeting, was created originally to address goliath grouper fishing 11 total spots off Martin and Palm Beach counties. Heavy handline fishing gear used when fish are spawning created concern among recreational divers who go to view the spawning aggregations each summer and fall.

Killer podcast: Spring training for fishing? Sure, it's a thing

Taking goliath grouper: FWC lifts 1990 ban on harvest in state waters

See a saw?: Rare video shows endangered sawfish feeding in bait ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwEwN_0geHZwr300

FWC Commissioners approved one rule

Goliath grouper had been protected in state and federal waters since 1990, when the U.S. banned all harvest of the species. Proposed new regulations included:

  • Anglers must remain 1,000 feet away from designated aggregation sites.
  • There are 11 sites with known aggregations of spawning goliath grouper: 5 off Martin County and 6 off Palm Beach County (see the full list below)
  • Possession of handlines is allowed only if they are stowed with hooks removed.

Using handlines to catch-and-release goliath groupers in other parts of the state would still be allowed. Rod and reel fishing would still be allowed throughout the state.

The FWC staff cited these reasons for the proposed regulations:

  • Adult goliath grouper often aggregate at the same locations off Florida's east coast each year to spawn, making them an easy target for catch-and-release fishing.
  • Successful spawning is important for rebuilding the species' population.
  • Gear restrictions at these 8 known spawning sites may reduce potential impacts on goliath grouper while maintaining access to other fisheries.

While improper use of a handline can injure goliath grouper, the fish typically survive and there is "low release mortality," according to an FWC presentation. The sites were identified based on research by Florida State University fishery scientist Chris Koenig and others.

What did FWC commissioners do?

However, the commissioners chose not to enact protections at all 11 sites. Instead, they made a motion to ban fishing at three well-known dive sites based on public comment by a Palm Beach dive charter operator.

Gerald Carroll, who takes customers to the MG 111 artificial reef, said the FWC should ban fishing for all species — not just goliath grouper — at some of the sites.

"This site has nothing but goliath grouper," he said at the July 13 FWC meeting. "It's like shooting fish in a barrel."

FWC commissioners voted to ban all fishing from July 15 to Oct. 15 each year. The three sites were identified by stakeholders as having the highest density of goliath grouper within state waters during the spawning season. The three sites are:

  • MG 111 and Warrior Reef
  • Ana Cecilia and Mizpah Wrecks
  • Castor and Bud Bar Wrecks

If approved, the final rule could go into effect as early as 2023. The next FWC meeting will be in September, but the location hasn't been announced yet.

These are the other eight goliath grouper spawning sites in South Florida

Martin County

  • Pipe Barge
  • Gulfland
  • 208 Wreck
  • Three Holes

Palm Beach County

  • Tunnels
  • South FAD
  • Mike’s Reef
  • Juno High Reef Ledge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGm1D_0geHZwr300

Some goliath grouper harvest allowed

The rule discussed July 13 was in addition to new regulations approved earlier this year. But that changed in March, when the FWC voted to allow a limited, highly regulated harvest in state waters beginning March 2023.

Here are the highlights of that goliath grouper regulation:

  • A recreational harvest of up to 200 per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.
  • A required recreational harvest permit and tag ($150 for residents, $500 for non-residents), issued via random-draw lottery, which hasn't been established yet.
  • Limiting harvest to one fish per person per open season with permit and tag, non-transferable.
  • March 1 through May 31 season.
  • Allowable gear will be hook-and-line only.
  • A slot limit of no shorter than 24 to no longer than 36 inches total length.
  • Harvest would be permitted in all state waters except those of Martin County south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, all of the St. Lucie River and its tributaries, and Dry Tortugas National Park.
  • Post-harvest requirements, such as proper utilization of the harvest tag, reporting harvest data and submitting a fin clip for genetic analysis.
  • Harvest will continue to be prohibited in federal waters.

Ed Killer is TCPalm's outdoors writer. Sign up for his and other weekly newsletters at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage . Friend Ed on Facebook at Ed Killer , follow him on Twitter @tcpalmekiller or email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FWC bans fishing at three South Florida goliath grouper spawning sites

Comments / 2

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Leatherback Sea Turtles Break County Nest Record

The 2022 sea turtle nesting season has been eggs-cellent for leatherback sea turtles. The County’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program has recorded an average of 50 leatherback nests per season since 2005. So far, the leatherbacks have laid 92 nests this season, breaking the 2010 season record high of 87 nests!
SEBASTIAN, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
State
Florida State
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
Martin County, FL
Lifestyle
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

South Florida Woman Finds Large Iguana in Her Toilet

This must’ve been quite the shock. On the night of Saturday, July 9, Michelle Reynolds of Plantation, Florida, had already started making a late-night snack when she went to use the restroom—and discovered a live critter inside her toilet. “I came down last night at 10:30 to make a little treat, as I normally do, and I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround, cause I saw this thing in there,” she told WSVN. “Oh, my God, there was an iguana in the toilet!”
PLANTATION, FL
CBS News

Florida seeks to curb problem of abandoned boats

- Owners of boats at risk of becoming derelict would be able to rid themselves of the vessels at no cost under a state program. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Thursday advanced rule changes for the "Vessel Turn-In Program," which is intended to help speed the removal of privately owned boats that have been abandoned, wrecked, junked, or substantially dismantled in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Recreational Fishing#Shooting Fish#Everglades National Park#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fwc Commissioners
Ellen Contreras

Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream Day

Gelato at Signature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream in Stuart, FLSignature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream. Not only is Sunday July 17th National Ice Cream Day, but July is National Ice Cream Month. It gets awfully hot in Florida in summer and what better way to stay cool than by eating lots of ice cream. Did you know back in 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day?
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
FLORIDA STATE
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy