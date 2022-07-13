ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Former Manchester United star Edinson Cavani 'in talks with Serie A club Monza' as the Uruguay star could make a surprise transfer having previously 'sought a move to Spain'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Edinson Cavani could complete a shock 'return to Italian football' after previously eyeing a 'move to Spain.'

The Uruguayan forward left Manchester United this summer after struggling to nail down a place last season. He scored just two goals in 15 games for the Red Devils last season.

He still knows how to find the net though and has picked up five goals in seven games for his national side this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htELy_0geHZn9k00
Edinson Cavani left Manchester United this summer after two mixed years with the club

According to reports in Sky Sports Italia, Monza director Adriano Galliani is 'interested in signing Cavani given his vast experience', and has entered talks with the player's representatives.

Having just been promoted from Serie B, the Italian club are lacking in top-level experience and would benefit enormously from a man with over 100 Serie A goals for Napoli and Palermo.

There is also interest in Cavani from fellow Italian minnows Salernitana, who finished 17th in the league last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdJhw_0geHZn9k00
Cavani has an excellent record in Serie A, with 112 goals in 113 games for Napoli and Palermo

Speaking to Corriere, the club's president said he would love 'love to sign Cavani' and that he would be a 'wonderful gift to the city.'

This interest from Italy has come in spite of previous reports in Mundo Deportivo that the striker was looking to move to Spain.

At 35, Cavani may be headed for a last hurrah in the league where he made his name, and a goal scorer of his quality could prove decisive in a Serie A relegation scrap.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney includes 'Coleen release clause' in his new contract with DC United as his family decide to stay in the UK after he accepted a $1m-a-year deal to return as head coach

Wayne Rooney has reportedly included a special 'Coleen release clause' in his new $1million contract with DC United. The England legend, 36, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 matches, was unveiled as head coach earlier in the week. The footballer, who jetted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rugby faces 'ticking time bomb' over dementia as former Wales captain Ryan Jones becomes the latest former player to reveal that he is suffering at the age of just 41

The man representing 185 rugby union players in a concussion lawsuit against the game’s governing bodies has warned of a ‘ticking time bomb’ of early-onset dementia diagnoses and other neurological impairments in the sport. Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has become the latest former player to reveal...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Decision is imminent on Bevan French's future with lucrative NRL return edging closer after record-breaking seven-try haul for Wigan Warriors in Hull FC demolition

Bevan French edged closer to securing a lucrative NRL return after a record-breaking seven-try haul for Wigan Warriors, with a decision on his future imminent. The Australian winger, who joined Wigan from Parramatta Eels three years ago, rewrote the Super League history books during Friday's 60-0 home demolition of Hull FC.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Adriano Galliani
Daily Mail

Napoli offer Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a way out of his Premier League hell as they enquire about taking the Spaniard on loan, with the 27-year-old wanting first-team football after losing his starting place at the Blues

Napoli have asked about taking Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. Chelsea signed the now-27-year-old back in 2018 for a world record fee of £71.6million, but he has found first-team opportunities limited in recent times. Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time in the deal but has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt 'wants to join Bayern Munich', claims CEO Oliver Kahn after holding talks with the defender as move for the Juventus star edges closer... with the Turin side demanding £76m for the Dutchman

Oliver Kahn has claimed that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is eager to sign for Bayern Munich as the German club continue to push to sign the Dutchman. Kahn, who is the CEO of Bayern, suggested that the player is keen to complete a move that has been long in the making, with the 22-year-old having been linked with the German champions for several weeks.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham vs Sevilla LIVE: Antonio Conte's side face stern test as they meet LaLiga side in South Korea in the second friendly of their pre-season campaign

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for this afternoon's pre-season clash between Tottenham and Sevilla. Tottenham kicked off their pre-season preparations with an emphatic victory over Team K League. There were a lot of talking points from Spurs' opening pre-season match in South Korea... MATT BARLOW IN SEOUL: Tottenham opened their pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford reveals he dislikes Liverpool far more than Manchester City... with the Man United star admitting the rivalry with the red half of Merseyside is 'bitter'... as he names Anfield as the toughest ground to visit

Marcus Rashford has dismissed the rivalry between Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City and revealed he has a far bigger dislike for Liverpool than the blue side of the city. The 24-year-old was appearing on an episode of UNINTERRUPTED alongside Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and NBA legend LeBron James,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Serie A#Italian#Uruguayan#The Red Devils#Sky Sports Italia#Serie B#Corriere
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney 'wants to rescue ex-Man United team-mate Phil Jones from his Old Trafford nightmare and bring him to DC United' after returning to the MLS side as coach... with Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison also on his radar

DC United manager Wayne Rooney is considering a move for former Manchester United team-mate Phil Jones, according to reports. England's record goalscorer has been confirmed as the new manager of the MLS club, who he appeared 52 times for as a player. The move stateside came as somewhat of a...
MLS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is urged to STAY at Manchester United by ex-Old Trafford team-mate Nani who has 'tried to talk' to the 37-year-old about his future... but the 'busy' Red Devils wantaway has been dodging his calls

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to stay at Manchester United by his former team-mate Nani. Ronaldo has been absent from United’s tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons after asking to leave this summer. Top clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich have decided against bidding for the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rangers close to signing Ben Davies for £4m from Liverpool to replace Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey... with the Reds set to make a big profit on the former Preston centre back despite him never playing for the first-team

Rangers are on the brink of signing defender Ben Davies for £4million from Liverpool. The Ibrox club moved to secure the Englishman as a direct replacement for Calvin Bassey, with the Nigeria international arriving in Amsterdam to finalise his £20m move to Ajax. Davies, 26, had numerous options...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sombre Queen Letizia of Spain cuts an elegant figure a navy midi dress as she and King Felipe VI to pay tribute to Covid-19 victims in Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain cast an elegant but sombre figure during the tribute to the victims of the Coronavirus and health personnel in Madrid today. The royal, 49, looked elegant in a knee length simple navy dress with a tan bag as she paid homage to the victims of Covid-19 and the health workers lost during the last two years.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'agree huge £68m deal for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt', as the Dutchman looks set to sign a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants despite interest from Chelsea

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a £68million deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, which is expected to be completed in the coming days. The Bundesliga giants are said to have agreed to a five-year contract with De Ligt that will keep the Dutch centre-back in Munich until 2027 - despite interest from Premier League side Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcelo Bielsa's notorious 'Murderball', brutal Felix Magath being nicknamed 'Saddam'... and Louis van Gaal's nit-picking driving Man United players mad! Antonio Conte isn't football's first tough taskmaster

Harry Kane collapsed onto his knees and forced himself to be sick. Son Heung-min winced in pain as he too collapsed to the turf, causing his fellow Koreans watching on at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to gasp. Welcome to pre-season training, Antonio Conte-style. Having put his Tottenham Hotspur players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham await response from Lille after making £32.5m offer for midfielder Amadou Onana... while the Hammers also still have bids on the table for strikers Armando Broja and Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham are awaiting a response from Lille after offering £32.5million for midfielder Amadou Onana. Manager David Moyes initially thought the 6ft 5in Belgian enforcer would prove beyond their reach but Lille are mulling over the bid. Onana only joined the French club from Hamburg 12 months ago, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Son Heung-min admits Tottenham are 'feeling the love' from fans in South Korea during their pre-season tour as hometown hero hails their 'incredible' support with 'Sonnymania' running wild in Seoul

Son Heung-min has brought his team to South Korea before, returning to play in the colours of Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, but this week he admits has been something else. 'Incredible,' marvelled Son. 'The fans, the love. We are feeling the love. With Spurs, I think it is more special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Mikel Arteta's side cruise to victory over their Premier League rivals with two goals in three minutes from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka enough to seal victory over Frank Lampard's side in Baltimore

It was another night to forget for Frank Lampard as Arsenal coasted to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton in their pre-season friendly at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 33rd minute of the game and went on to provide...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones touch down in Croatia with Manchester City's kids after missing tour of USA because they did not meet the country's entry requirements

Manchester City’s trio of first-team stars denied entry into the United States touched down in Croatia on Sunday as the rest of Pep Guardiola’s squad trained more than 5,000 miles away. Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan are undergoing a pre-season camp with City’s development teams in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy