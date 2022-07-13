ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

On the Move: John Simmons

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Simmons joined the William Pender Team of CrossCountry Mortgage in Greenville as business...

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Cameron McCall

Cameron McCall joined Marsh Bell Construction Co. as senior accountant. He is a graduate of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business at Clemson University.
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Affordable apartment complex Olii Place opens in Mauldin

Local representatives and members of the community gathered July 12 to celebrate the grand opening of Olii Place, an affordable housing community in Mauldin. The 46-unit apartment complex on Butler Road by Mercy Housing, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each apartment is wired for high-speed internet and has Energy Star-rated appliances. The complex’s amenities also include:
MAULDIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Affordable townhomes in Spartanburg's Northside near completion

SPARTANBURG — Residents have started moving into the affordable units at Robert Smalls Townhomes at Midtowne Heights, with additional construction scheduled to be completed at the site by mid-September. The $30 million project on Wofford Street, in the Northside neighborhood, is being built on 20 acres. It includes 190...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of jobs saved after company sells Greenwood facility

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm) announced that the company has entered into an agreement to sell its Greenwood site to a real estate firm. Fujifilm has operated in the Upstate for more than 30 years but one year ago, the company announced it would shut...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Student petitions to bring back baseball to Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Furman student is hoping to bring baseball back to campus by starting a petition to help show the University it’s worth investing in. Furman was forced to discontinue the program, along with men’s lacrosse following the financial strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FURMAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg catering company expands with new kitchen, office

SPARTANBURG — Seven years ago, Ashley Wingo skipped her culinary graduation ceremony to cater a wedding. The wedding was Wingo’s first catering event and the start of her company, Grace Catering LLC. She cooked for 150 people and didn’t have a tasting with her clients before the event.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Daily South

Reasons To Visit Greer, South Carolina, This Year

We're always on the lookout for great road trip stops, charming small towns, and driveable destinations for weekend getaways. That's how we learned about Greer, South Carolina. If you don't know about this place, you soon will. It has lots to recommend it: Located between Greenville (one of the South's cities on the rise) and Spartanburg, it's a destination for great shops and restaurants, plus there are green parks and tranquil lakes for relaxing on the weekends. With a population of just over 35,000, you'll have plenty of room to roam in Greer without worrying about crowds, dinner queues, and traffic. It's also a great (and easy!) daytrip from bustling Greenville. Sounds like a perfect getaway to us.
GREER, SC
FodorsTravel

You’re Going to the Wrong City in the Carolinas

When in the Carolinas, visitors usually gravitate toward the more touristy cities like Charleston or Asheville. But a new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville, South Carolina, thrives. With the warmth of a small town and the urban planning...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Greenville BBQ Trail Tour

Greenville’s BBQ scene has been gaining more and more national attention, and it was most notably ranked a Top 10 BBQ City in America by Yahoo.com. While downtown Greenville’s familiar culinary scene has some great BBQ options, this tour will take you outside of the city center to the places locals know and love. These are the types of joints with smoke stacks sticking out of the rooftops and white smoke billowing out of the chimneys — smoking the meats right on the premises.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Frozen custard shop opens third SC spot in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE — Sweet-toothed residents of the Golden Strip now have another option for dessert. Andy’s Frozen Custard, an chain with roots in the Midwest, opened in Simpsonville on July 13. From sundaes to splits, jackhammers to concretes, the restaurant serves a number of menu items revolving around the frozen treat.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

City Juice: Woodside Bistro’s Ken Frazier

Crispy hand-made fries and braised short rib on a toasted baguette. I don’t eat like this often, and when I do, it is courtesy of Ken Frazier at Woodside Bistro. I met Ken right after he and his partner Austyn McGroarty opened their tiny bistro on Woodside Avenue. Decorated with black and white photos of our town’s textile past, Woodside also celebrated its working-class neighborhood with reasonable prices and charitable works.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

These Escape Rooms in Upstate, SC Will Have You Racing to Beat the Clock!

Are you looking for a fun, yet challenging escape room to master in Upstate, SC? With unique storylines and challenging puzzles, escape rooms have steadily been growing in popularity over the last decade. We gathered a list of escape rooms throughout the Upstate that are perfect for date nights, birthday parties, teambuilding exercises, and other group events. Time to pause that mystery podcast you’ve been listening to for hours and unlock your inner Sherlock Holmes to solve all the clues before time runs out!
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Clemson, Rymedi expand partnership to include Clemson Athletics sponsorship

Clemson University has expanded its partnership with Rymedi, a health tech company based in Greenville, by designating the business as an official sponsor of Clemson Athletics, both organizations announced July 12. This marketing-based partnership with Clemson Athletic Properties may allow Rymedi to more closely align with the university through athletics-focused...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES

