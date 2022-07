BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "What his teammates and classmates said, Aiden was one, he never had a bad day. He was always the one that would be there for everyone else," Michael Agnor, Aiden's father, said. 18-year-old Aiden Agnor was just starting his life, after graduating valedictorian from Quartz...

LANCASTER, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO