WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – As the great fictional boxer Rocky Balboa once said, “It ain’t about how hard you get hit. It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” Well, the Rafters sustained a few blows early tonight against the Lakeshore Chinooks. However, they powered through to score six unanswered runs to win the game, 6-4. Lakeshore struck first in the top of the first inning, as Michael Seegers scored from third off a wild pitch from Rafters starting pitcher, Collin Kiernan, to make it a 1-0 game. The Rafters were held scoreless in the bottom half of the first. Kiernan retired the side in order in the top half of the second, but Wisconsin Rapids was also held scoreless in the bottom of the second.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO