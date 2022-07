WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – When a predator is out in the wild, they usually attack. Well, when the Rafters have seen the Dock Spiders, they have attacked them all 2022. Wisconsin Rapids beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the sixth time this season in a blowout score of 17-4. The Dock Spiders took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. After a two-out E3 made by the Rafters, Grant Hussey launched a two-run homer to give Fond du Lac the lead. However, the Rats bats awoke in the home half of the first, as Jacob Igawa hit an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game. Rafters starter, Nick Torres, threw a scoreless top half of the second.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO